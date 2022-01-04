2022 Yamaha FSZ FI Launch Price Rs 1.16 L – New Features Added

The new Yamaha FZ-FI will be presented in three variants and will be offered in a price range from Rs 1.1 lakh to 1.19 lakh ex-sh

Yamaha Motor India has been seeing some good activity in recent months, thanks to multiple new launches. It all started with the AEROX 155 scooter, which was launched in September. On the same day, 4th gen Yamaha R15 V4 and YZF-R14M were also launched.

India became the first country to get the new gen R15. It came in with several feature updates over its earlier counterpart. Yamaha Motor India also introduced the YZF-R15S V3.0 in November 2021 with price from Rs 1.58 lakh ex-sh, about Rs 14,000 cheaper than the standard YZF-R15 V4.0.

2022 Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI Version 3.0

Yamaha India has announced the launch of the 2022 FZ range. This now includes FZ-FI, FZS-FI and FZS-FI Deluxe variant. 2022 Yamaha FZ Fi V3.0 is priced at Rs 1,09,900 (ex-showroom Delhi) and is presented in colour options of Deep Purplish Blue, Metallic Y and Black Metallic X.

2022 Yamaha FZS-FI on the other hand gets a price tag of Rs 1,15,900 and in colour options of Matte Dull Red Metallic 4 and Matte Dark Purplish Blue Metallic 1. FZS gets feature updates in the form of a new LED taillight.

The top of the line Yamaha FZS Deluxe is priced at Rs 1,18,900 with colours of Black Metallic, Deep Red Metallic and Pastel Dark Grey. It receives features such as LED Tail lamp and LED blinkers along with coloured wheels and dual tone seating. No features addition is seen on the base FZ trim. It comes with LED headlamp, negative instrument console and side stand engine cut-off function. All prices above are ex-sh.

2022 Yamaha FZ Specs

There has been no change in specs of the motorcycles. 2022 Yamaha FZ gets its power via a 149cc, air-cooled, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, fuel injected engine offering 12.4 hp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.6Nm peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The engine gets mated to a 5 speed constant mesh gearbox. Suspension and braking are via telescopic fork in the front along with preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear and disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS.

Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Under The Call of the Blue initiative, we will continue to reach out to our customers and upgrade our product range to meet their evolving needs. One such upgrade is the launch of FZS-FI Dlx model which is based on our customer’s feedback.

The 3rd generation of the FZ 150 cc range has witnessed huge success as it proves to be the perfect combination of style and performance for the Indian youth. The launch of the FZS-FI Dlx variant will enhance the premium appeal of the FZ model range further as the all-LED lighting setup makes the FZS-FI Dlx & FZS-FI more modern, and the striking colour combinations on the FZS-FI Dlx with Led Flashers truly reflect the global spirit of Yamaha Racing.”