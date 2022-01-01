2022 Yamaha FZ, FZS Deluxe Launch Price Rs 1.1 L – New Features, Colours

Yamaha has been providing subtle updates to its entire portfolio for the past few months in order to stay competitive

In the new year, many auto brands will be looking to provide something new to their buyers and hence we could see many new and updated models in the near future. Through our sources, it has been confirmed that Yamaha will be launching an updated range of FZ models in India very soon.

The updated range includes FZ, FZ-S and new top-spec FZ-S Deluxe model. Prices of the new FZ range start at Rs 1.10 lakh for the base trim and Rs 1.16 lakh for the mid-spec FZ-S model. The range-topping FZ-Deluxe trim will be available at a price of Rs 1.19 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Updates on 2022 Yamaha FZ Fi V3.0

Major changes in the new Yamaha FZ range include new colour options. The base FZ model will now be offered in two paint schemes including Deep Purplish Blue Metallic Y and Black Metallic X. FZS is offered in two different options namely Matte Dull Red Metallic 4 and Matte Dark Purplish Blue Metallic 1.

The top-spec Deluxe trim will be offered in three shades including Black Metallic X, Deep Red Metallic X and Pastel Dark Grey. Yamaha has also thrown a few additional features. For instance, FZS will now benefit from an LED taillight.

On the other hand, FZS Deluxe will be equipped with features such as an LED taillight, coloured alloy wheels, dual-tone seats and LED flashers. No features have been added to the base FZ model. It already offers features like a negative instrument console, side stand engine cut-off function and an LED headlight.

The higher-spec models of the new 2022 Yamaha FZ range come with added new features. It include features such as Yamaha’s Bluetooth-enabled console that offers access to functions such as answer back, e-lock, locate my bike, hazard, etc.

2022 Yamaha FZ Mechanical Specs

In terms of specifications, all models in the FZ series are identical to each other. They are powered by a 149cc 2-valve single-cylinder engine that returns an output of 12.2 bhp and 13.6 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The hardware comprises telescopic forks at front, preload-adjustable rear mono-shock, and disc brakes on both wheels which are aided by dual-channel ABS.

A few months ago, Yamaha added a new motorcycle to the FZ range called FZ-X which gets a different neo-retro styling. However, underneath the metal, it is the same bike as rest of the FZ models. Interestingly, it is 2kg heavier than the latter. FZ-X is currently offered in a single variant which is priced at Rs 1,24,300 (ex-showroom).