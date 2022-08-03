2022 Yamaha MotoGP Monster Edition Launched – R15, MT15, RayZR, Aerox

Yamaha has launched the updated 2022 MotoGP Monster Edition lineup in India today – Prices start from Rs 87k

After seeing success with the 2021 MotoGP Monster Edition, Yamaha India has now launched the 2022 version with select vehicles. MotoGP Edition lineup takes inspiration from Team Blue’s racing motorcycles at the prestigious competition.

With the 2022 MotoGP Monster Edition, you have the R15M and MT15 motorcycles on offer along with Aerox and RayZR scooters. The FZ range MotoGP edition is not launched this time with 2022 update.

2022 Yamaha MotoGP Monster Edition Prices

As with all MotoGP Editions, the new entrants to this space wear a special livery inspired by Yamaha’s MotoGP track bikes. All MotoGP-inspired models also flaunt Monster energy branding on the body panels which is the principal sponsor of Yamaha race bikes at MotoGP.

Apart from the funky cosmetics, underneath the skin, all MotoGP two-wheelers are the same as their respective standard models. They feature the same underpinnings, powertrains and equipment as the top-spec trim of their corresponding standard model.

The most affordable MotoGP Monster Edition in India is Yamaha RayZR Hybrid scooter. It is priced from Rs 87,330. Next up is the Aerox scooter, prices of which will be revealed at a later date. Then comes the Yamaha MT15 V2, priced from Rs 1.65 lakh, ex-sh. On top of the MotoGP Monster edition range sits R15M, priced at Rs 1.9 lakh, ex-sh.

Yamaha has confirmed that these special edition models are limited-run. However, the company did not reveal the exact number of units available for each model. This is to provide exclusivity to owners of the MotoGP branded two-wheelers for the extra premium over the standard models.

Yamaha MotoGP Monster Edition Specs

The MotoGP lineup of Yamaha starts with the RayZR MotoGP Edition. The updated RayZR is now equipped with a Hybrid assist technology that features a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System. The system also enables other functions such as a quiet engine start system and automatic stop/start feature. The updated scooter now gets a Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch as a standard fitment.

Aerox is powered by the same 155cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine with variable valve actuation (VVA) which propels R15. This motor cranks out 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm in this scooter. The engine is paired with a traditional V-belt CVT to carry out transmission duties. R15 and MT15 are also powered by the same engine, tuned to deliver more power and torque.

On this occasion, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, Mr. Eishin Chihana said, “Yamaha is known for its strong racing DNA in international motorsports. The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition livery is the perfect representation of our commitment towards offering a model range that showcases this proud lineage. This year our performance in MotoGP has been exceptional with Fabio Quartararo maintaining his lead in rider standings. This also portrays Yamaha’s unmatched engineering and technological prowess. At Yamaha, our objective is to help our customers experience the same level of excitement being witnessed in global racing. Today, we are glad to introduce 4 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models for our customers who are passionate MotoGP fans ignited by the spirit of racing. Going forward, the company will continue to introduce more such exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India.”