2022 Yamaha MT15 2.0 Launch Price Rs 1.6 Lakh – Official

Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 gets significant updates in terms of features and some minor but useful mechanical changes

Yamaha has launched a new-gen version of MT15 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Called MT15 V2.0, the updated naked streetfighter is based on its faired sports bike sibling R15 V4 which was launched in September 2021. Bookings for the latest iteration of MT-15 commenced earlier this month.

2022 Yamaha MT15 2.0 – Design

The new MT-15 has been in the pipeline for launch ever since the older model was discontinued a couple of months ago. 2022 MT-15 comes with four colour options of Cyan Storm (new), Racing Blue (new), Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black. All other updates are also in line with its fully faired sibling.

That said, unlike the R15 V4, MT15 doesn’t receive any radical changes in its design. In fact, most of its signature design elements including a single-pod projector LED headlamp with eyebrows-shaped LED DRLs have been carried forward from the outgoing model. Other styling highlights include muscular bodywork, a raised tail section and a side-slung upswept exhaust muffler.

Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies commented, “Yamaha Fans have always praised the MT-15 for its impeccable handling and performance but have been eagerly waiting for a more evolved version of the Dark Warrior. The launch of the new MT-15 Version 2.0 is a perfect representation of Yamaha being able to meet its customer expectations, as a part of its ongoing ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand strategy. We are confident that with the new set of features and technology, the MT-15 Version 2.0 will attract more young riders who are in search of a premium street-naked motorcycle that strikes the perfect balance between weekend rides and daily commuting needs.”

Hardware Updates

One very noticeable visual update is the new front forks which are anodised in golden colour. Speaking of front forks, the front suspension unit now comprises inverted forks just like its superbike sibling. Rear suspension duties are carried out by a mono-shock with preload adjustability mounted on a box-type swingarm. Braking hardware consists of a similar 282mm disc at front and 220mm disc at rear.

However, this time they will be aided by a dual-channel ABS instead of a single-channel ABS offered in the outgoing unit. The new MT-15 continues to roll on 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 100/80 front and 140/70 rear tubeless tyres.

Powertrain Specs & Features

Coming to its powertrain, MT-15 derives the same 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with VVA technology from R15 V4. In its latest form, this motor kicks out 18.4 PS at 10,000rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. Power is sent to rear wheels via a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Kerb weight is 139 kgs.

In terms of features, the biggest update received is a new digital instrument cluster enabled with Bluetooth connectivity. It also benefits from Yamaha’s Y-Connect App which offers a wide range of connectivity options and remote access on the rider’s smartphone. Other features included in the package are a traction control system, a side-stand engine inhibitor and a regular quick-shifter.

Even in its latest avatar, MT15 continues to go head-to-head against KTM Duke 125 which is its sole rival in the entry-level segment of Indian two-wheeler market. The latter also received some major upgrades for 2022.