2022 Yamaha R15 V4 Spied Testing In India – Gets New Front Styling

Currently, Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 is priced starting at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yamaha R15 is a go-to machine for everyone seeking an entry-level sports bike. The motorcycle is currently in its third generation now and still remains an instant crowd puller. Hence, every time it is on the news, it creates a buzz in the market. In this instance, the news is as big as it can get for R15 fans.

It appears that Yamaha has finally started testing the upcoming fourth generation R15 in India. A video uploaded on YouTube by Abhinav Bhatt indicates the same. The recent spy video was reportedly shot near New Delhi in which a couple of test mules can be seen wrapped under full camouflage.

New R15 V4 Spy Video

Since both prototypes are in the move, it is difficult to get a hold of a clear image of its design. The faired superbike retains its upright tail section as well as the vertically oriented LED headlights with split pillion grab rails acting as winglets flanked on both sides from the current-gen R15 V3.0.

The most drastic update in the new generation model is expected to be the redesigned front fairing which could provide the new R15 a fresh appeal from its front and side angle. Below is the latest spy video, showing the new Yamaha R15 V4 on test in India for the first time.

The front face seems heavily revised and seems to draw inspiration from its elder sibling R7 which also received a major upgrade earlier this year. Unlike the dual-LED headlamp setup of the current R15, the upcoming new-gen R15 will feature a single-pod LED headlamp with integrated LED DRLs.

We get to spot a riding posture that looks just as committed as the current R15 thanks to small clip-on handlebars and a higher seat with footpegs positioned slightly towards the rear. The bike will continue to offer a split seat setup while the pillion sits quite high due to a raised tail section. Most of the other features are expected to remain similar to the current model as well.

Expected Specs & Features

The new-gen R15 will continue to be powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. This powertrain in its present state returns an output of 18.5bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. Output figures are unlikely to change in the upcoming model. This engine gets Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), which optimises power delivery throughout the rev-range.

As for cycle parts, we do hope Yamaha provides the new-gen R15 with USD forks at front just like the current international-spec model. However, the test models did not show signs of USD front forks which could be a huge bummer. More details are expected to come our way in the near future.