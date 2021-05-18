HomeBike News2022 Yamaha R7 Makes Global Debut - Official Specs Revealed

2022 Yamaha R7 Makes Global Debut – Official Specs Revealed

Arun Prakash
Arun Prakash

2022 Yamaha R7
2022 Yamaha R7

The new Yamaha R7 shares its heart and most of its underpinning with its naked sibling MT-07

Yamaha has officially unveiled its upcoming middleweight supersport tourer R7 which will be replacing the R6 from the Japanese bikemaker’s international lineup. The company shared a teaser of the faired motorcycle on its YouTube channel giving a sneak peek of the upcoming machine.

A set of leaked images further clarified details about the superbike. Now, the manufacturer has officially revealed the motorcycle in its production form along with its specs and other details. Serving as a replacement to the outgoing R6, the latter was discontinued last year after it failed to comply with stricter Euro-5 emission standards.

2022 Yamaha R7
2022 Yamaha R7

Updated Styling

Starting with its design, Yamaha has retained the aggressive styling of R6 in the new R7 while adding a few subtle variations in order to distinguish itself from its predecessor. It gets a fully revised front end with a single-pod headlight instead of twin-pod LED units in R6. The LED headlight is positioned inside an air intake ram which also gives the front end of the bike a twin-beam design. The headlamp is also flanked by twin LED DRLs giving the motorcycle a menacing face.

The front windscreen is taller than its predecessor providing better protection from windblast. The side fairings have also been completely revised that feature massive scoops redirecting hot air away from the rider’s legs.

The muscular fuel tank features a signature grille pattern complemented by taut lines which enhance its aerodynamic qualities. The tail section is sharp and upright as a usual Yamaha R-series but looks more audacious than the previous iteration.

The faired supersport motorcycle will be offered in two colour schemes- Raven Black and Team Yamaha Blue. Body-coloured alloy rims on the latter add an extra bit of sporty appeal to the bike. Other notable highlights include a clip-on handlebar, rear-set footpegs, split seat setup and underbelly exhaust with short muffler.

Mechanical Specs

The new R7 shares most of its mechanical bits with the MT-07 naked streetfighter. Hence, it will be powered by a 689cc parallel-twin engine which pumps out 72.4 bhp at 8,750rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. This motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Yamaha R7 Specs Details
Engine type 2-cylinder, Liquid-cooled, EURO5, 4-stroke, 4-valves, DOHC
Displacement 689cc
Bore x stroke 80.0 x 68.6 mm
Compression ratio 11,5:1
Maximum power 54,0 kW (73,4 PS) @ 8.750 rpm
Limited power version 35,0 kW (47,6 PS) @ 7.750 rpm
Maximum torque 67,0 Nm (6.8 kg-m) @ 6.500 rpm
Lubrication system Wet sump
Clutch type Wet, Multiple Disc
Ignition system TCI
Starter system Electric
Transmission system Constant Mesh, 6-speed
Final transmission Chain
Fuel system Fuel Injection
Frame Diamond
Caster angle 23°40′
Trail 90 mm
Front suspension system Telescopic fork
Rear suspension system Swingarm, (link suspension)
Front travel 130 mm
Rear travel 130 mm
Front brake Hydraulic dual disc brake, Ø298 mm
Rear brake Hydraulic single disc brake, Ø245 mm
Front tyre 120/70ZR17M/C (58W) Tubeless
Rear tyre 180/55ZR17M/C (73W) Tubeless
Overall length 2.070 mm
Overall width 705 mm
Overall height 1.160 mm
Seat height 835 mm
Wheel base 1.395 mm
Minimum ground clearance 135 mm
Wet weight (including full oil and fuel tank) 188 kg
Fuel tank capacity 13,0 l
Oil tank capacity 3,0 l

The supersport bike employs the same frame as its naked sibling albeit with some minor modifications. However, the major change has been provided in the suspension setup which comprises upside-down forks at front instead of conventional telescopic forks.

The rear is constant with the same mono-shock unit. Braking hardware consists of dual discs at front and a single disc at rear which are assisted by a dual-channel ABS. The bike is expected to go on sale in Europe in a few weeks time. Upon its launch, the new R7 will rival the likes of Aprilia RS660 and Kawasaki Ninja 650.

Newsletter

* indicates required


ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts.

RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.