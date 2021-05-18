2022 Yamaha R7 Makes Global Debut – Official Specs Revealed

The new Yamaha R7 shares its heart and most of its underpinning with its naked sibling MT-07

Yamaha has officially unveiled its upcoming middleweight supersport tourer R7 which will be replacing the R6 from the Japanese bikemaker’s international lineup. The company shared a teaser of the faired motorcycle on its YouTube channel giving a sneak peek of the upcoming machine.

A set of leaked images further clarified details about the superbike. Now, the manufacturer has officially revealed the motorcycle in its production form along with its specs and other details. Serving as a replacement to the outgoing R6, the latter was discontinued last year after it failed to comply with stricter Euro-5 emission standards.

Updated Styling

Starting with its design, Yamaha has retained the aggressive styling of R6 in the new R7 while adding a few subtle variations in order to distinguish itself from its predecessor. It gets a fully revised front end with a single-pod headlight instead of twin-pod LED units in R6. The LED headlight is positioned inside an air intake ram which also gives the front end of the bike a twin-beam design. The headlamp is also flanked by twin LED DRLs giving the motorcycle a menacing face.

The front windscreen is taller than its predecessor providing better protection from windblast. The side fairings have also been completely revised that feature massive scoops redirecting hot air away from the rider’s legs.

The muscular fuel tank features a signature grille pattern complemented by taut lines which enhance its aerodynamic qualities. The tail section is sharp and upright as a usual Yamaha R-series but looks more audacious than the previous iteration.

The faired supersport motorcycle will be offered in two colour schemes- Raven Black and Team Yamaha Blue. Body-coloured alloy rims on the latter add an extra bit of sporty appeal to the bike. Other notable highlights include a clip-on handlebar, rear-set footpegs, split seat setup and underbelly exhaust with short muffler.

Mechanical Specs

The new R7 shares most of its mechanical bits with the MT-07 naked streetfighter. Hence, it will be powered by a 689cc parallel-twin engine which pumps out 72.4 bhp at 8,750rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. This motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Yamaha R7 Specs Details Engine type 2-cylinder, Liquid-cooled, EURO5, 4-stroke, 4-valves, DOHC Displacement 689cc Bore x stroke 80.0 x 68.6 mm Compression ratio 11,5:1 Maximum power 54,0 kW (73,4 PS) @ 8.750 rpm Limited power version 35,0 kW (47,6 PS) @ 7.750 rpm Maximum torque 67,0 Nm (6.8 kg-m) @ 6.500 rpm Lubrication system Wet sump Clutch type Wet, Multiple Disc Ignition system TCI Starter system Electric Transmission system Constant Mesh, 6-speed Final transmission Chain Fuel system Fuel Injection Frame Diamond Caster angle 23°40′ Trail 90 mm Front suspension system Telescopic fork Rear suspension system Swingarm, (link suspension) Front travel 130 mm Rear travel 130 mm Front brake Hydraulic dual disc brake, Ø298 mm Rear brake Hydraulic single disc brake, Ø245 mm Front tyre 120/70ZR17M/C (58W) Tubeless Rear tyre 180/55ZR17M/C (73W) Tubeless Overall length 2.070 mm Overall width 705 mm Overall height 1.160 mm Seat height 835 mm Wheel base 1.395 mm Minimum ground clearance 135 mm Wet weight (including full oil and fuel tank) 188 kg Fuel tank capacity 13,0 l Oil tank capacity 3,0 l

The supersport bike employs the same frame as its naked sibling albeit with some minor modifications. However, the major change has been provided in the suspension setup which comprises upside-down forks at front instead of conventional telescopic forks.

The rear is constant with the same mono-shock unit. Braking hardware consists of dual discs at front and a single disc at rear which are assisted by a dual-channel ABS. The bike is expected to go on sale in Europe in a few weeks time. Upon its launch, the new R7 will rival the likes of Aprilia RS660 and Kawasaki Ninja 650.