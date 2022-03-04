2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc Scooter Debuts With Two New Colour Options

Yamaha 50cc scooters such as Vino, Jog and Gear are available only in select markets such as Japan

Manufacturers design products in line with specific needs, tastes and preferences of a particular region. A perfect example is Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter, which demonstrates the Japanese fascination with all thigs small and super cute. In its 2022 update, the scooter gets two new colour options of Bonnie Blue and Matt Armoured Green Metallic.

Yamaha Vino 2022 new colours

New Bonnie Blue colour option has a retro feel to it, which compliments the scooter’s classic design. It is essentially a dual-tone colour theme of light blue and ivory white in glossy finish. Blue shade has been used around the headlamp cowl, front fender, instrument console and side panels. A third shade, tan-brown, can be seen on the handle grips, floorboard and seat cover.

The tan-brown shade helps keep focus on the core colour theme of blue and ivory white. It’s a delicate colour theme, which could have lost its beauty if combined with the usual black coloured seat and handle grips. Even ivory white seats and handgrips would have worked great for this colour theme.

Second colour option utilizes a mix of dark green and black with white highlights. Much of the body panels have a dark green shade, while headlamp cowl and front fender have glossy black paint. Twin white strips can be seen on the front fascia and side panels. Seat and handle grips have the standard black shade whereas the floorboard area gets a light grey colour.

With these new shades, there are now a total of six colour options for Yamaha Vino scooter. The earlier colour options of Fighting Red, Virgin Beige, Mahogany Brown Metallic and Graphite Black have been retained as is.

No other updates

Apart from new colour options, there are no other changes to Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter. It continues with its retro profile, evident in features such as round headlamp and rear view mirrors, large rounded fender and curvy side panels. Vino has an antique-looking instrument console loved by retro enthusiasts.

Other key features include open storage pocket at front, foldable hook, dedicated glove box with built-in accessory pocket, decent sized under seat storage and rear wheel brake lock. Suspension system comprises a telescopic unit at front and swingarm rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends.

Yamaha Vino is powered by a 49cc engine that generates 4.5 ps of max power at 8,000 rpm and 4.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The scooter has idling stop system, which saves fuel by stopping the engine at brief halts such as traffic signals.

A 50cc scooter is supposed to be cheap, but in Japan Yamaha Vino starts at 203,500 yen. This is approximately Rs 1.33 lakh. 50cc scooters have limited scope in Indian market and are unlikely to be launched here.