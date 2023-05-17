2023 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Walkaround – All New Changes Detailed

Just like Avenger 220 Cruise, the new Avenger 220 Street does not have any direct rivals at the time of launch

In a surprising move, Bajaj has relaunched Avenger 220 Street in India. It is available at the same price as that of Bajaj 220 Cruise. As may be recalled, Avenger 220 Street was discontinued in 2020 before the stricter BS6 emission norms came into effect. Inability to generate desired sales numbers could have been one of the key reasons why Avenger 220 Street was discontinued.

For city needs, Bajaj had continued with Avenger 160 Street. It is currently available at a starting price of Rs 1.12 lakh. Relaunch of 220 Street could be based on market feedback, with enthusiasts looking for a more powerful machine for city commutes. It remains to be seen if the new Avenger 220 Street can deliver better results than its predecessor.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street features – New changes

A significant percentage of features have been borrowed from Avenger 160 Street. It includes the headlamp, compact visor, fork gaiters, handlebar, rear-view mirrors, circular turn indicators, fuel tank, exhaust pipe and grab rail.

Ride ergonomics is also the same, featuring comfy single-piece seat and wide, raised handlebar. Alloy wheels and TVS Eurogrip tyres are the same as that of Avenger 160 Street. The full digital instrument console is the same as well, although it now has amber backlight. Colour options are expected to be the same as that of 160 Street. It includes Ebony Black and Spicy Red.

Avenger 220 Street engine, specs

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street borrows the 220cc, single cylinder, oil cooled, engine from 220 Cruise. It generates 19.03 PS of max power and 17.55 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The new engine complies with the stricter BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. It also supports E20 ethanol-mix fuel. The engine has been designed to deliver refined performance. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video shared by Rash Gear channel.

Avenger 220 Street has telescopic front forks with double anti-friction bush and 5-step adjustable twin rear shock absorber. Braking duties are performed by a 280 mm disc at front with ABS and 130 mm drum at rear. The bike has 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels, shod with 90/90 and 130/90 tubeless tyres, respectively.

Although Avenger 220 Street has been relaunched, it is unlikely that Bajaj will be targeting massive sales numbers with the bike. Focus seems to be more on expanding options available to Avenger enthusiasts. Bajaj Avenger range caters to a niche audience base and has generated consistent sales numbers. With no direct rival and affordable pricing, 220 Street can be a good upgrade option for folks looking to buy the smaller capacity 160 Street. The price difference is just around Rs 30k.

Among the two, 160 Street generates higher sales than 220 Cruise. Avenger 160 Street sales in FY22-23 were more than 21,000 units, as compared to 6,216 units of the Avenger 220 Cruise. While there doesn’t seem to be any great expectations, it will be interesting to see if Avenger 220 Street can spring up some surprises.