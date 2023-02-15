2023 Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Soon – 18 Km More Range

For MY2023, new Bajaj Chetak Premium homologated packs in similar numbers as before – 4.2 kW of peak power and 20 Nm of torque

Bajaj was one of the default choices in the scooter segment back in the day. Fast forward to 2023, Bajaj has 0 presence in the ICE scooter segment, after pulling the plug on Kristal DTSi 95cc. Bajaj made re-entry into the scooter segment with the launch of Chetak Electric scooter. In 2022, Bajaj managed to sell close to 30,000 units of Chetak in India. In 2023, that number is expected to double.

But before that, Bajaj is getting ready to update Chetak. It has now type-approved a new variant for 2023. With the new Bajaj Chetak Premium homologated, one can expect more range. Battery capacity is still the same. But, there seem to be subtle changes in software and controller algorithms facilitating more range out of the same battery. This should be enough for visible gains in range from a single charge.

2023 Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter

Last year, we reported a power bump in Chetak. It was homologated in December 2021. There used to be two variants on offer with Bajaj Chetak, Urbane and Premium. This new type approval document mentions Chetak’s Premium variant only. This variant is mentioned as the base variant and is named Chetak 2423 Premium.

In the previous type approval document, Both Chetak 2413 Premium and Chetak 2413 Urbane variants were listed with Premium being the base model. For MY2023 new Bajaj Chetak seems to be codenamed 2423 and only the Premium variant will be on offer. Battery specifications are still the same as before. We’re looking at a 50.4 V 57.24 Ah battery as before. This calculates to 2.884 kWh of battery energy, out of which 2.480 kWh is usable. Battery alone weighs 24.5 kg.

GVW for Bajaj Chetak is 283 kg, same as before. This should mean kerb weight is still 133 kg. Motor seems to be the same too with 4.2 kW of peak power and 4.0 kW of continuous power. On the surface, everything seems to be similar to the outgoing model. That said, with the new Bajaj Chetak homologated, Bajaj has provided where it counts. In its range. New model should go 108 km before needing a charge, as opposed to 90 km (Eco Mode) and 80 Km (Sports Mode) range with the outgoing model. Both indicated range were certified by AIS 040.

Dimensions & Price

New Bajaj Chetak is identical to the outgoing model in terms of dimensions. Since there are minimal changes, we hope Chetak retains its strengths like its metallic body, IP67-rated battery, 12” alloys with tubeless tyres, soft-touch switchgear with back-lighting, 18L boot space, 4L glove box, LED lighting, and keyless functionality.

In keeping with competition like Ather, Ola, TVS iQube and Hero Vida, we hope Bajaj offers a TFT touchscreen display with Chetak 2423 Premium. Bajaj needs to focus more on attracting a younger tech-savvy audience with a host of features and gimmicks. A revamp of the company website providing thorough details about its product as easily as possible is necessary too.

Pricing for the new Bajaj Chetak 2023 model should be identical to the outgoing model. Which is Rs. 1,54,189 (ex-sh) and is offered in 4 shades. They are Brooklyn Black, Hazel Nut, Indigo Metallic and Velluto Rosso. Launch might be very soon. As per Urbane variant, there is a possibility of it being reintroduced with the above-mentioned features and gimmicks in the future.