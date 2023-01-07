2023 BMW 7 Series, i7 Electric – Launch Price Rs 1.7 Cr, Rs 1.95 Cr

BMW i7 is an all-electric version of 7 series which gets its power via a 544 hp dual electric motor and a range of up to 625 km

It may be recalled that in December 2022, BMW India launched the S1000RR, M340i, XM Hybrid SUV at JoyTown 2022. Today, BMW India has launched the 2023 740i M Sport and i7 xDrive60 at the second instalment of the Joytown festival in Mumbai. Both these cars are opened for booking via company dealerships with deliveries set to commence from March.

New Gen BMW 7 Series and Electric BMW i7 come in with a revamped exterior design, several new interior features and mechanical upgrades. The BMW i7 electric comes in as a CBU – Completely Built-up Unit while the 2023 BMW 740i M Sport will be assembled at the BMW Group’s Chennai plant.

2023 BMW 7 Series India Launch Price Rs 1.7 Cr

Built on the symbol of ‘Forwardism’, the BMW 7 Series deviates from its earlier counterpart in terms of design. It sports split LED headlamps, a prominent front kidney grille, new 19 inch wheels, revised LED tail lamps and new bumpers. It also gets flush type door handles.

Exterior colour options are in a wide palette with Oxide Grey, Mineral White, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue and BMW Individual Dravit Grey. Dual paint colour schemes are also on offer with Black Sapphire roof teamed with Oxide Grey, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue or Dravit Grey exteriors. There is also the option of Oxide Grey roof with Black Sapphire, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue or Dravit Grey.

The interiors sport a curved screen display unit, a 14.9 inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster. There is also a roof mounted 31.3 inch 8K screen to play via Amazon Fire TV and a 5.5 inch touchscreen on door pads at the rear. Cabin highlights also include ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. The cabin is done up in Merino leather with Amarone, Tartufo, Mocha, Black and Smoke White. Options also include BMW Individual leather ‘Merino’ with exclusive contents along with Leather Merino – Cashmere Wool combination.

In terms of technology, the new 7 Series gets BMW ConnectedDrive technology that turns the car into an interconnected digital device. These include BMW ID, MyBMW App, Digital Key Plus, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services, smartphone parking along with Amazon Fire TV.

Overall dimensions have been increased and the new BMW 7 Series now stands 5,391 mm in length, 1,950mm in width and 1,544mm in height while it is offered with a single wheelbase of 3,215mm. Ride quality is further accentuated thanks to adaptive air suspension, electronically controlled damping system and active steering.

Engine specs include BMW’s turbocharged 3 liter, inline 8 cyl engine combined with a 48V mild hybrid system offering 375 hp power and 519 Nm torque. This allows for acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. The engine gets mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission. It will rival the new Audi A8 L, Lexus LS 500h and Mercedes-Benz S-Class in its segment.

BMW i7 Electric Launch Price Rs 1.95 Cr

With a launch price of Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the new BMW i7 comes in via the CBU route. It shares most of its exterior and interior features with its 7 Series counterpart but also sets itself apart with distinctive blue accents, new alloy wheels and a prominent ‘i’ badge on its front grille and at the rear.

This electric sedan is driven by a 101.7 kWh Li-ion battery pack along with a dual electric motor setup offering 544 hp power and 745 Nm torque sending power to all 4 wheels. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 4.7 seconds while top speed is pegged at 239 km/h.

The BMW i7 xDrive60 offers a WLTP certified range of 625 kms while charging is possible from 10-80 percent via a DC fast charger in 34 minutes. The BMW i7 will compete with the Mercedes EQS.

BMW India is offering the new BMW 7 Series and Electric BMW i7 with a 2 year / unlimited km warranty with an extended warranty from 3rd year to 5th year without mileage limits. The BMW i7 battery gets an 8 year/1,60,000 km warranty.