2023 Ford Mustang Revealed – King Of Muscle Cars?

2023 Mustang is based on S650 platform which is derived from S550 platform underpinning the outgoing model

You have come across the word Mustang at least once in your lifetime. May it be in a movie or even seen one, here in India too. A name so iconic, it has a cult following of its own. This legend is now ported over to MY2023 and boasts of a lot of new things that takes the Mustang name to new heights.

For starters, 2023 Ford Mustang is the 7th generation avatar and is based on S650 platform which is derived from S550 platform of the outgoing model. Ford says that around 85 percent of the car is new. It gets two engine options and also spawns a performance-oriented Dark Horse special edition variant. A special edition Mustang such as this has not been made since the Bullit was launched in 2001.

2023 Ford Mustang

Ford seems to have struck the right balance between launching EVs and ICE vehicles. F Series pickup trucks are the highest-selling vehicles (of any sort) in USA and Ford has an electric version of it called F-150 Lightning. Mustang is one of the highest-selling muscle cars and gets Mach-e as an EV version of it. Ford has not yet revealed the full specs of this muscle car.

All things aside, 2023 Ford Mustang is an absolute looker and has slightly evolved from its predecessor. It is much sharper-looking and also modern-looking while retaining GT500’s charm. It is still unmistakably a Mustang, but slightly more radical. Ford is offering it with two engine options, a 5.0L V8 Coyote engine with speculated 500 bhp and a 2.3L Ecoboost engine.

2023 Ford Mustang gets two gearbox options too, a Tremec-sourced 6-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The Tremec-sourced MT gearbox was offered with Musting Mach 1 and is said to be a lot better than Mustang’s standard MT82 gearbox. Dark Horse edition gets around 500 bhp, while lower variants will get lesser power.

Mustang Dark horse is the main highlight here as it will get a forged crankshaft, strengthened valvetrain and beefier components to extract the most from its Coyote engine. Ford is also offering a performance package that gets upgraded suspension components and 19” alloys wrapped with Pirelli P-Zero PZ4 rubber and stronger Brembo brakes.

Interiors, and India Launch

With 2023 Ford Mustang, interior design is slightly angled towards driver and offers a cockpit-like feeling. It gets dual displays on the dashboard, one for driver’s instrumentation and the other is a touchscreen and forms its infotainment unit. Mustang doesn’t get an electronic parking brake, which is understandable for a vehicle of this class.

AC vents get a brushed metal trim surrounding them and seats get memory function. In all, 2023 Ford Mustang is a looker and is offered with a convertible roof. With Ford’s exit from India, whether Mustang will be brought to our shores or not is anyone’s guess. We say interesting because, Ford was supposed to bring its EV Mustang Mach-e via CBU route. Obviously this didn’t materialise.