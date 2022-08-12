2023 Hero 300cc XPulse, XPulse T, Xtreme S – 3 New Motorcycles Spied

With mid-size segment registering strong growth, Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to tap this space with two new 300cc bikes

While it’s the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has a fairly lopsided portfolio, maxing out at 200cc range. As consumer preferences are evolving, Hero will be looking to diversify its portfolio. It could start with mid-size segment that has been witnessing strong growth, with multiple new products launched in recent years.

In the earlier set of spy shots, only two motorcycles of Hero were spied. As revealed in latest spy shots by Sarathi of KALKI, Hero MotoCorp is working on three new bikes, an ADV, an ADV tourer and a fully-faired sportsbike. These are likely to have a 300cc motor and could be named XPulse 300, XPulse 300T and Xtreme 300S. Launch is expected in 2023. While engine will be same, power and torque output may be adjusted for each of these 300cc bikes.

Hero XPulse 300 and Xpulse 300 T

XPulse 300 ADVs and its faired sibling will be using a trellis frame, which will be a first for Hero MotoCorp. Hero’s 450RR Dakar Rally motorcycle does have a trellis frame, but that bike is not commercially produced. XPulse 300 concept was showcased at Hero World 2020 event with a new motor and trellis frame. It is possible that launch of Hero 300cc bikes could have been delayed due to the pandemic.

Some of the key features of Hero XPulse 300 include raised front fender, aggressive headlamp cowl with compact windscreen, trendy rear view mirrors, skeletal body and rugged engine bash plate. The bike is likely to get a full-digital instrument console with Bluetooth-based connectivity features. XPulse 300 has wire-spoke wheels with knobby tyres, which highlight its off-roading capabilities.

Wheel size could be similar to Himalayan that has 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel. Braking setup comprises disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS could be offered as standard. The bike has USD front forks and monoshock suspension at rear.

Xpulse 300T can be seen with a different styling, more suited for being an adnture tourer. Upon launch, XPulse 300 range will take on rivals such as Royal Enfield Himalayan, Yezdi Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310GS.

Hero Xtreme 300S

Overall silhouette of Xtreme 300S appears familiar to Xtreme 200S. Some key features include alloy wheels, aggressive front fascia, front cowl mounted rear view mirrors and prominent fairing.

Riding stance is fairly committed with low-set handlebar and rear-set footpegs. Things like brakes and suspension will be the same as that of XPulse 300. However, suspension will be stiffer and with less travel on the faired bike.

Powering Hero’s 300cc bikes will be a new liquid cooled motor that should be capable of generating around 30 bhp of max power and 25 Nm of peak torque. It is likely to get a 6-speed gearbox. Hero Xtreme 300S will compete with rivals such as Apache RR310, KTM RC 390 and BMW G310RR. Hero is likely to offer its 300cc bikes at an affordable price point, making them accessible to a wider customer base.