2023 Hero Xtreme 160 Spied For First Time – Pulsar, Apache Rival

While Hero is at the cusp of starting a new chapter by embracing e-mobility, it is also working on a new crop of flagship products

Not long ago, a small fleet of camouflaged medium-displacement Hero prototypes with adventure tourer and supersport body styles were spotted testing in the mountains. It led to speculation that the two wheeler giant is working on 300 cc versions of its existing 200 cc nameplates like Xpulse and Xtreme.

This was quickly followed by reports that these new models are powered by a 421 cc single-cylinder. Either way, it is obvious that Hero Motocorp is busy developing a medium displacement family of products in a bid to expand its horizons in the mid-premium segment.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160 Spied Testing

Apart from developing all new motorcycles, Hero is also working on updating their existing range of motorcycles. Test mules of what is believed to be of new gen Hero Xtreme 160R, have been spied for the first time in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

From what can be seen, the motorcycle’s styling conforms to the conventional street bike trend. By that we mean small LED taillight, bulky fuel tank with prominent cladding, minimal panels around the headlamp (most likely to be an LED unit), a rectangular fully digital instrument console and reasonably thick tyres.

While the mid-displacement range of Hero motorcycles that was spied earlier was seen sporting inverted telescopic front forks, the Xtreme 160R new gen continues with traditional telescopic setup. Engine is likely to be updated to deliver better performance and mileage.

In its current setup, the 163cc unit delivers 15 bhp and 14 Nm via 5 speed transmission. As far as the features are concerned, LED lighting, digital instrument console, alloy wheels, dual-channel ABS and smartphone connectivity are almost certain.

On-paper specs and equipment list aside, Hero’s biggest trump card in a field full of very competent products is its network reach. But that has not helped them gain market share against the likes of arch rivals Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Apache. With the launch of new gen Xtreme 160, Hero will likely bring in some segment first updates to boost sales.

When is it coming?

In the short term future, Hero Motocorp is going to be busy establishing its recently launched Vida electric sub-brand which is crucial for its long term sustainability. Expect to see the new Xtreme 160R at the Auto Expo early next year. Until then, we expect regular public appearances of the test mules with more info about the specs trickling in.