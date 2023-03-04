2023 Honda City 2nd Base V Variant – Most Affordable ADAS Car In India

Priced from Rs. 12.37 lakh (ex-sh), Honda City Facelift V trim is now the most affordable ADAS-equipped car in India

With the launch of City Facelift, Honda seems to have entered 2023 with a bang. The Japanese brand intends to maintain its dominance in mid-size sedan segment by introducing segment-first features like ADAS. This way, Honda has strengthened its reputation as a sedan maker which has been its strong point in its 25-year-long stint in India.

Honda has offered ADAS Sensing Suite on its ICE-powered City Facelift. Earlier ADAS was offered with hybrid e:HEV variants only. With ICE City facelift, Honda offers ADAS from V trim, which is the 2nd base model. Thanks to this City V trim becomes the most affordable car with ADAS. Let’s take a look.

Most affordable Car With ADAS

Before City facelift, MG Astor Savvy trim was the most affordable ADAS enabled car in the Indian market. Currently, Astor Savvy trim is priced at Rs. 16.79 lakh (ex-sh). In comparison, City V trim is priced at 12.37 lakh for MT variant and Rs. 13.62 lakh for CVT (ex-sh). In effect, Honda City V trim is Rs. 4.42 lakh cheaper than MG Astor Savvy.

This makes it the cheapest car in India equipped with ADAS tech. Even with the new SV trim, City has not managed to undercut similarly sized Skoda Slavia. It is yet to be seen how upcoming new-gen Hyundai Verna approaches mid-size sedan space in terms of pricing strategy and ADAS tech. Anubhav Chauhan has shared a detailed walkaround video of this variant.

Honda has established subtle differences to keep top-spec ZX trim come off as special. At the front, V trim gets a projector unit with halogen bulbs for headlights and turn indicators. Lower bumper is slightly different and the winglet-type elements found on ZX are absent.

The mesh grilles found on ZX are replaced with horizontally split elements. These are different from continuous horizontal elements on pre-facelift model. The chrome slat in front fascia is now minimised to reveal a sporty look. Personally, I liked the grille elements with V trim more than the mesh pattern of ZX. Upper and lower grille had different-sized crevices, slightly triggering my OCD.

Features & Specs

As opposed to top-spec ZX trim, V trim lacks LED headlights and blinkers, a camera below left ORVM, auto-dimming frameless IRVM, a fully digital instrument console, leather-wrapped steering, a soft-touch dashboard element, leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, wireless charging pad and more.

Starting from Rs. 12.37 lakh, Honda City facelift V trim gets keyless entry, request sensors, push-button start, an 8” touchscreen infotainment screen, steering-mounted controls, camera-based ADAS Sensing Suite, and paddle shifters with AT among many others. Speaking about prices, SV City is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh, V from Rs 12.37 lakh, VX from Rs 13.49 lakh and ZX from 14.72 lakh.

The 1.5L NA petrol engine is carried over from pre-facelift model, which is now RDE (Real Driving Emissions) and E20 (20% Ethanol) compliant. It makes 118 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. Honda offers a choice between 6-speed MT and CVT options. Strong hybrid powertrain is limited to City e:HEV model only and promises up to 26 km/l. Hybrid City is priced from Rs 18.89 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.