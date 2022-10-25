2023 Honda WRV New Gen Launch Soon – Brezza, Nexon Rival?

There is a high possibility that Honda SUV RS which is teased for Indonesia, will make it to India as well

India has never been a strong market for Honda when it comes to SUVs. With declining exports, Honda’s domestic car sales have been fairly steady. That being said, QoQ analysis reveals that Honda is losing market by a small margin. When compared to other manufacturers, 8,714 cumulative units sold in India is nothing to write home about.

Honda had its fair share of SUVs in India. We got three generations of CR-Vs which failed to leave a mark. We also got crossovers like WR-V to rival sub 4m SUVs and BR-V / Mobilio to rival the likes of Ertiga. The only one to be still on offer is WR-V crossover. It is based on previous gen Jazz and not the 4th generation Jazz.

When compared to its rivals, WR-V only managed to sell 594 units in September 2022. To re-establish itself in the market, Honda needs SUVs. Logical proposition would be a sub 4m compact SUV and a compact SUV. Honda is preparing to launch a new RS SUV in Indonesia which is likely to be WR-V RS, a sub 4m SUV. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda WR-V RS New Gen Render

SUV RS concept from Honda was showcased at 2021 GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show). And the production version of that SUV was expected to be displayed at 2022 GIIAS. Instead, we got to see a camo version of the production-spec SUV RS at that event. Now, billboards teasing a new RS SUV have sprung up in Indonesia hinting at an imminent launch.

The SUV is teased in a red shade. With the text “Wheeling Soon”, Honda is set to wheel in its new RS SUV. The overall proportions of Honda WR-V RS point towards a sub 4m SUV.

In Honda’s analogy, RS is the top-spec trim. Depending on the models, Honda has made RS variants visually sporty too. Lower-spec variants will be slightly less flamboyant. Honda WR-V RS name seems to be likely as the South East Asian media has pointed out.

New Honda SUVs for India

For India, Honda has planned two SUVs. Codenamed PF2 which is a sub 4m SUV and PF2S which is a compact SUV. There is a high possibility that this SUV RS which is teased for Indonesia, will make it to India as well. Launch timeline is not yet certain.

The sub 4m SUV is likely to launch in 2023 and compact SUV is likely to launch in 2024. We might get to see a glimpse of a Honda SUV at 2023 Auto Expo in Jan next year. When launched in India, Honda WR-V RS will rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Toyota Urban Cruiser and will replace the aging WR-V that is on offer today.

