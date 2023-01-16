2023 Hyundai Aura Facelift Brochure – New Features Vs Dzire, Amaze

The new Hyundai Aura boasts of best in class safety as it will be equipped with 6 airbags

In the sub 4m sedan segment, Maruti Dzire is the king with average sales of about 15k per month. Next comes Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura – each registering about 4k sales a month. To boost presence in the segment, Hyundai is getting ready to launch the 2023 Aura facelift.

The car has been officially revealed online, with launch likely to take place on 20th Jan along with new Grand i10 NIOS. Bookings have opened from 9th Jan 2023 at Rs 11,000. No price details have been revealed as on date but is expected to be priced higher over its current counterpart that retails between Rs. 6.20 – Rs. 8.97 Lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 Hyundai Aura Facelift Brochure

Ahead of launch, the official brochure of the new Aura Facelift 2023 reveals interesting new details. It comes in with a host of new and improved features, added technology, best in segment safety equipment and revised engine options. This will allow it to take on its competitors in an even more impactful manner.

2023 Aura is available in 6 monotone colour options- Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red. Its exteriors sport a black radiator grille, new daytime running lights, auto headlamp, a rear wing spoiler, chrome finished door handles, blacked out B Pillar and a redesigned front bumper. It rides on R15 diamond cut alloy wheels.

2023 Aura interiors see new seat upholstery in fabric while all seats receive adjustable headrests. The cabin also sports leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, wireless phone charger, fast USB charger (C Type) and footwell lighting.

Infotainment is via an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a 3.5 inch instrument cluster. Voice recognition, Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted controls and push button start/stop feature is also being offered with the Aura facelift.

Top Safety – Features vs Rivals Dzire, Amaze

Best-in-class safety is the highlight of this new Aura sedan which receives TPMS Highline, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, and cruise control. It comes in with a total of 4 airbags (side and curtain) which can be upgraded with an additional 2 airbags to a total of 6 airbags at the time of purchase.

These additional features are what gives the new Hyundai an edge over its arch rivals, Maruti DZire and Honda Amaze. The company is also offering the new Hyundai Aura with a 3 year/1,00,000 km warranty unlike the Maruti DZire that is being offered with a 2 year/40,000 km warranty.

2023 Aura – Engine Specs

Aura facelift is offered with 1.2 liter petrol and CNG engine options. Hyundai has discontinued the 1.0 liter turbo-petrol engine option with new Aura. The 1.2 liter petrol engine, which is across all variants makes 83 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm.

There is also a 1.2 liter Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) engine that is offered in the Aura S and SX trims and is capable of 69 hp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. The petrol engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT while the Bi-Fuel engine gets only a 5 speed manual.