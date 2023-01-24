2023 Hyundai Aura SX(O) Top Variant Detailed – First Look Walkaround

2023 Hyundai Aura starts at Rs 6.27 Lakh and goes upto Rs 8.57 Lakh across E, S, SX and SX(O) variants – Introductory ex-sh prices

Hyundai Aura, the second highest selling sedan in India after the Maruti DZire, has received a facelift. This launch follows the recently introduced new Grand i10 NIOS, which also brings in efficient sales numbers for the automaker each month.

The new Hyundai Aura is available in E, S, SX, and SX(O) variants. It has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 6.27 lakh with the top spec variant priced at Rs 8.87 lakh (ex-sh prices). It gets some exterior and interior updates, updated safety equipment – some of which are first in segment and a revised engine lineup.

2023 Hyundai Aura SX(O) Top Variant

The new Hyundai Aura sedan is being offered in 6 monotone exterior colour options of Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, and Starry Night. Dimensions stand at 3,995mm length, 1,680mm width and 1,520mm height with a 2,450mm long wheelbase. Exterior features sport a more contemporary design with black finished radiator grille, new LED DRLs, a redesigned front bumper and new R15 diamond cut alloy wheels. The new Aura also gets a rear wing spoiler and chrome garnish for a new premium stance.

Moving into the cabin, Hyundai has updated the Aura facelift with new fabric upholstery with Aura branding, gloss black inserts and a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. It also sees a new parking lever tip while door handles are given a metal finish. It is in terms of safety, that the Aura facelift is set apart. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video, thanks to Atharva Dhuri.

It gets as many as 30 safety features among which are first in segment 4 Airbags which are offered as a standard fitment with 6 Airbags as an option. The sedan also sports hill start assist, vehicle stability management and electronic stability control besides first in segment tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic headlamps, burglar alarm, wireless charging and voice recognition.

Infotainment is via a 3.5 inch cluster with Multi Information Display and an 8 inch Touchscreen Display Audio with Smartphone Connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto with Voice Recognition and Bluetooth Connectivity. Steering mounted controls, smart key with push button start/stop feature and electrically folding outside rear view mirrors are also a part of the features seen on the new Aura 2023. Other safety equipment such as central locking, keyless entry, child seat anchors, parking assist and speed sensing door lock are also present on the new Aura facelift.

Hyundai Aura Powertrain Options

As was also seen in the case of Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, the Hyundai Aura sedan also does away with the 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine in view of the stricter regulations coming into effect soon. It continues to be powered by RDE and E20 compliant petrol and CNG engine options. These include a 1.2 liter Kappa petrol engine offering 83 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to manual and AMT options. The 1.2 liter bi-fuel petrol with CNG engine makes 69 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual transmission.

Suspension and braking is via McPherson Strut front suspension setup along with Coupled Torsion Beam Axle at the rear along with front disc brakes. Hyundai is offering the new Aura with a 3 year/1 lakh km warranty extended to 7 years. It also comes in with Hyundai Shield of Trust Running Repair and Shield of Trust Super maintenance packs for up to 5 years. In the sub-4 meter sedan segment it will continue to rival the Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki DZire.