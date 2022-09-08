2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Facelift Spied – New Swift Rival

Spotted on road test in Korea, 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is likely to focus on cosmetic enhancements

First test mule of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios can be seen with partial camouflage at front and rear, suggesting possible changes to front grille, LED DRLs, front and rear bumper and tail lamps. Design of the bonnet, side panels and windows is the same as earlier. Alloy wheels look new as well, although it remains to be seen if these same units will be offered with i10 Nios facelift.

On the inside, updates could include a new interior theme and possibly refreshed upholstery. Some new features could be added, but major upgrades are unlikely. i10 Nios competes in a price-sensitive segment, which limits the possibilities in terms of equipment list. With the updates, i10 Nios facelift could be launched at a slightly higher price. Existing variants of i10 Nios are priced in the range of Rs 5.43 lakh to Rs 8.07 lakh. i10 Nios CNG starts at Rs 7.16 lakh.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Spied

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios competes with rivals such as Maruti Swift. While Swift is segment leader, i10 Nios is probably the second best option in this space. Just like its other cars, Hyundai has ensured a comprehensive range of features for i10 Nios. Much of the equipment list for i10 Nios facelift will be carried forward from the current model.

i10 Nios has a youthful persona with features such as projector headlamps, glossy black radiator grille, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, chrome door handles, diamond cut alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars, shark fin antenna and chrome garnish. On the inside, i10 Nios has a best-in-segment 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and rear AC vents, first-in-segment eco coating technology for AC and wireless charger, voice recognition and 5.3-inch digital speedometer.

Earlier this year in May, Hyundai had launched 2022 i10 Nios corporate edition with features such as gun metal styled wheels, electric folding outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, ‘corporate’ emblem and all black interiors with red colour inserts. In July, Hyundai introduced CNG option with Asta variant, available at Rs 8.45 lakh. Earlier, CNG option for i10 Nios was available with Magna and Sportz variants.

Grand i10 Nios facelift specs

It is likely that Grand i10 Nios facelift will continue using the same engine options as available with current model. There are two engine options, a 1.2 -litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. The NA petrol motor makes 83 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and smart auto AMT.

The turbo petrol motor churns out 100 PS / 172 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. CNG option comes with the 1.2-litre motor. When running on CNG, the engine makes 69 PS and 95.2 Nm. Hyundai i10 Nios CNG variants have 5-speed manual transmission.

In terms of safety, i10 Nios has an emergency stop signal, rear parking sensors and camera, rear defogger, dual airbags, headlamp escort system and speed alert system. In Global NCAP crash tests, i10 Nios tested in 2020 had scored a 2-star safety rating. This is the same as Swift, which was crash tested in 2018. Grand i10 Nios facelift could get six airbags to comply with upcoming safety regulations. Launch is expected sometime next year, which is when the new gen Swift is also expected.