2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift Launch Soon – First Official Teaser Out

i20 facelift will be getting mild cosmetic touch-ups, along with some new features such as dashcam and paddle shifters

One of the popular premium hatchbacks in the country, Hyundai i20 will soon be launched in its facelift avatar. i20 already offers a comprehensive range of hi-tech and premium features. Although it trails Maruti Suzuki Baleno in sales, i20 is comfortably ahead of other rivals such as Toyota Glanza and Tata Altroz.

Hyundai i20 facelift – Expected changes

2023 facelift version of i20 could be looking at accommodating some of the pending demands of users. It also makes sense to be proactive, instead of taking a reactive approach in terms of how rival products may evolve in the future.

Starting with the exteriors, Hyundai i20 facelift is expected to get a refreshed front fascia and rear section. Test mules spotted recently were seen with camouflage at front and rear. It indicates that the side profile will be largely the same as earlier. Only exception is the alloy wheels. The basic design of the alloy wheels has been retained, but there are changes in the shape of the spokes. It’s just something new, and not necessarily better than the existing alloy wheels.

At the front, Hyundai i20 facelift can have changes to the grille, LED DRLs and bumper. A similar set of changes can be incorporated at rear for the tail lights and bumper. There could be some changes to the tail gate design as well. Existing i20 already has a sporty overall design, so major changes are unlikely. It remains to be seen if some new colours are introduced with facelift version of i20.

On the inside, Hyundai i20 facelift is expected to get some new features. Test mules have been spotted with a dashcam. A dashcam can be useful in a wide variety of situations including collecting evidence for insurance claims. Paddle shifters is another feature that could be introduced with i20 facelift. It is currently available with N Line variant of i20.

Hyundai i20 facelift engine options

Engine options for i20 facelift will be the same as earlier. Users can choose either the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine or the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. The former generates 83 PS of max power and 114.7 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and IVT. The turbo petrol motor makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (7-DCT).

With the updates, Hyundai i20 facelift is expected to be launched at a slightly higher price range. The existing model is available in the price range of Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 11.88 lakh. Along with i20 facelift, Hyundai is also prepping up the facelift of i20 N Line variant. Existing i20 N Line starts at Rs 10.18 lakh. Top-spec variant costs Rs 12.31 lakh. All prices are ex-sh., New Delhi.