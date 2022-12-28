2023 Hyundai i20 N Line Spied With ARAI Emission Testing Equipment

With RDE norms deadline nearing, Hyundai i20 N Line seems to be undergoing testing for compliance

The South Korean brand currently offers CNG with Grand i10 NIOS and Aura. That said, Hyundai’s CNG portfolio is not as robust as Maruti Suzuki. Also, there is a new shift in BS6 emission norms that require powertrains to meet RDE conditions from April 2023. Most sub 2.0L engines are said to be reworked to comply if demand permits. If not, such vehicles will be axed. There are 17 vehicles that are set to be axed soon.

We are brushing ya’ll up with both CNG and RDE norms for a good reason. Hyundai i20 N Line test mule has been spotted on road with emission testing equipment. It had the sticker – On Test By ARAI. This i20 N Line test mule could be a CNG variant or existing version doing compliance tests with upcoming RDE conditions.

2023 Hyundai i20 N Line CNG

Offering CNG bi-fuel option on entry-level hatchbacks and budget cars is understandable. With ever-rising fuel prices and eco-consciousness, there has been a paradigm shift in the automotive bubble in the recent past. Now, CNG tech has crept up the ranks from entry-level cars to premium hatchbacks, premium MPVs and even compact SUVs.

With Baleno and Glanza starting the trend in premium hatchback space, even Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 seem to be jumping on the bandwagon. New spy shots of Hyundai i20 N Line with emission testing equipment hint to us that Hyundai wants to make its offering a fun alternative to rivals with non-turbo engines.

Currently, factory-fitted CNG variants from Hyundai cost around Rs. 1 lakh to 1.10 lakh on Aura and NIOS. We can expect a similar price strategy with i20 N Line CNG variants as well. I20 N Line starts from Rs. 10 lakh for N6 iMT variant and goes till Rs. 12.11 lakh for top-spec N8 variant with DCT. Price bump of up to Rs. 10.1 lakh is expected with CNG.

2023 RDE Norms

To meet the new stricter RDE conditions under phase II of BS6 transition, Hyundai is likely to make its peppy 1.0L engine comply. It is already known that Hyundai is axing the 1.5L diesel option with i20. The 1.0L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine from Hyundai does duties in a lot of vehicles like Venue, i20, NIOS, Aura, Verna, and its sister brand, Kia Sonet.

It is logical that Hyundai will keep this 1.0L turbo petrol alive and transition to new stricter emission policies that are set to take effect from April 2023. This 998 cc engine makes close to 120 bhp of power and 172 Nm of torque in the Hyundai i20 N Line. This engine is coupled to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. In related news, 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift is also under testing.

