2023 Hyundai Venue To Get 4 Airbags Std, ISG – Creta’s 115 PS Diesel

Apart from making its diesel engine compliant with new RDE norms, Hyundai Venue MY2023 gets an ISG with idle stop/start – Scoop

Hyundai is the No 2 car maker in India. They have maintained their position thanks to a varied product lineup which includes hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. Hyundai’s entry-level vehicles include Grand i10 NIOS and Aura, while on the flagship side we have Tucson and Ioniq5.

Continuously updating their cars has helped Hyundai stay ahead of rivals. Hyundai is refreshing most of its lineup for MY2023. They have already launched the updated Grand i10 NIOS and Aura. Soon, they will be launching an updated Venue.

2023 Hyundai Venue Launch Soon

With these updates, Hyundai is also updating their engines to meet upcoming Phase II of BS6 emission norms which comes into effect from April 2023. Venue is the 3rd highest-selling vehicle in this segment after Nexon and Brezza. For MY2023, Hyundai is updating its powertrains and offering new tech and features to go along.

Given Venue was facelifted in June 2022 and N Line launched in September 2022, we would wager that there won’t be any exterior changes from the company. What is changed though, are the powertrains. They are now RDE (Real Driving Emissions) compliant apart from just complying with lab conditions before.

Current Venue comes equipped with three engine options. Two petrol and one diesel. The 1.2L NA petrol is the same as found in 2023 NIOS and Aura that makes 83 PS of power / 113.8 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual. The 1.0L turbo petrol engine delivers 120 PS and 172 Nm, mated to either IMT or DCT. These two engine options will not see much change in power output.

But the diesel 1.5 liter will see a huge bump in power output. Current Venue diesel makes 100 PS of power and 240 Nm of torque. This is the same engine which is also seen in Creta and Seltos, where it delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. Now, 2023 Venue will also get the 115 PS tune of diesel 1.5 liter. It will be offered with a 6 speed manual. Automatic diesel Venue might not be on offer.

Instead of updating two tunes of the same engine to meet updated BS6 norms, Hyundai seems to have updated only the 115 PS version. This will help save cost, and at the same time increase the brand value of Venue diesel in the market.

Other Changes, price hike

Apart from just upping the power, Hyundai has also increased efficiency by adding an integrated starter generator. This enables start/stop functionality and ensures fuel saving where necessary. Safety has been improved with 2023 Venue getting 4 airbags as standard. This is a welcome addition as opposed to just 2 airbags as standard on current model. Launch is expected in the coming days. More details to be revealed soon. Expect a price hike.