2023 Hyundai Venue Launched – Gets 1st In Segment ADAS Features

Hyundai launches SmartSense (ADAS) & a New Powertrain on VENUE and VENUE N Line

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has once again raised the bar in the Indian automotive market with the introduction of advanced technology and performance enhancements to its popular Venue sub 4m SUV. In a significant move, Hyundai has introduced the cutting-edge SmartSense (Advanced Driver Assistance System – ADAS) technology on these compact SUVs, making them the most affordable SUVs in India equipped with ADAS.

2023 Hyundai Venue Pricing

The Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line with the new SmartSense technology and the 1.0-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine with 6-speed manual transmission are available in a range of variants and prices to suit different preferences and budgets. The pricing is as follows: (Please note that these are ex-showroom prices and may vary based on location and additional features)

Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line now come equipped with a new powertrain featuring a 1.0-liter T-GDi (Turbo Gasoline Direct Injection) petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. This powertrain combination promises exceptional performance and driving pleasure, catering to the needs of enthusiasts and those who appreciate spirited driving.

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Enhancements

Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line have been fortified with the Hyundai SmartSense ADAS technology, which offers enhanced driving safety and convenience. These features include:

Driving Safety:

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Car (FCA-Car)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Pedestrian (FCA-Ped)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Cycle (FCA-Cyl)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Driving Convenience:

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., commented on this groundbreaking development, saying, “Over the last two and a half decades, Hyundai has been redefining mobility experiences for Indian customers with the introduction of advanced solutions. Today, we are proud to introduce ADAS on the compact SUV VENUE, making it India’s most affordable SUV with this advanced safety technology. Both VENUE and VENUE N Line will now feature Hyundai SmartSense.

With this introduction, Hyundai now offers 5 models equipped with ADAS that include IONIQ 5, TUCSON, VERNA, VENUE & VENUE N Line. Customers can now enjoy undiluted performance and thrilling experiences with the new 6-speed Manual Transmission mated to the 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol engine, available on both VENUE & VENUE N Line. These strategic investments in the introduction of new technologies, design, features, and safety technologies across Hyundai’s product range are aimed at elevating customer’s ownership experiences.”