2023 Hyundai Verna Bookings Open At Rs 25k – Only Petrol, No Diesel

2023 Hyundai Verna looks to be slightly larger than the outgoing model and comes with a new design language

We have seen spy shots of the upcoming Verna multiple times. Now, Hyundai has shared first official teasers of the new Verna, which will be launched sometime next month. Bookings have also opened in India for a token amount of Rs 25,000

New Gen Verna 2023 will only be offered in a choice of petrol engine options. 1.5 liter petrol turbo and 1.5 liter MPi. The turbo variant will deliver 160 PS and 260 Nm, making it the most powerful in segment. It will be mated with 6 MT or 7 DCT. The 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm. It will be mated either to a 6MT of an IVT gearbox. All these powertrains are RDE-compliant eco-friendly engines that are also E20 fuel ready.

2023 Hyundai Verna Bookings Open

Commenting on the commencement of bookings for the all-new Hyundai VERNA, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, we are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for the next generation of our iconic sedan – the all-new Hyundai VERNA. With a strong cult following across diverse geographies of India, VERNA has a resilient legacy of 16 years, garnering over 4.6 lakh happy customers.

The all-new Hyundai VERNA is set to enthral customers with superior performance and deliver a thrilling driving experience like never before. We are certain this benchmark sedan from Hyundai will elevate our customer aspirations and drive a strong resurgence in this segment.”

4 variants will be on offer with new Verna. These include EX, S, SX and SX(O). It will get 7 Monotone and 2 Dual tone exterior colour options including the 3 new monotone colours – Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive).

2023 Hyundai Verna Design, Features

From the teasers, we can see the new design for dual-tone diamond cut alloy wheels that look striking. Front fascia seems to be inspired by recently unveiled Tucson carrying the Sensuous Sportiness design language. Rear section gets a horizontal LED tail-light design with attractive-looking slim LED bars extending towards the centre.

It looks slightly larger than the current Verna. This might be due to the fact that All New City, Slavia and Virtus are larger products than C-segment sedans of yesteryear like Ciaz and City. On the inside, we expect Hyundai to shower every possible feature it can.

It will get features like climate control, a sunroof, a large touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, a powered driver seat, ventilated front seats and more. It will also get ADAS, first in segment.