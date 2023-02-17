2023 Hyundai Verna India Launch Date 21st March – Official

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will come in powered by two petrol engine options which are RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready

With its arch rival Honda City set to receive a facelift and competition from new entrants such as Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, on the rise, Hyundai is getting ready to launch the new gen Verna sedan. Test mules have been doing the rounds in a production ready format and teasers draw our attention to several feature updates. Bookings have also opened for the new Verna at Rs 25,000 while production is slated to commence in the coming days

2023 Hyundai Verna India Launch

The new Hyundai Verna, which will bear a new design language based on the brands ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ philosophy, will be offered in four variants of EX, S, SX and SX (O). It will see some new exterior colour options of Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown in addition to its 7 monotone and 2 dual tone colours seen on its current counterpart.

Dimensions of the 2023 Hyundai Verna sedan will be increased due to the fact that it will be positioned on a longer wheelbase as compared to that seen on its present model. This will also relate to added cabin space.

On the design front, the new gen Verna gets a sportier appeal. It borrows its front grille design from the new Tucson. It sports a horizontal light bar running across its width, also serving as LED DRLs. India launch of the new gen Verna has been scheduled to take place on 21st March 2023.

2023 Hyundai Verna New Gen Sedan – India Launch Date Announced ?? New Verna will be launched in India on 21st March 2023. It will be bigger, more powerful?, more comfortable, get best in class features, and much more. Here are some renders based on teasers??. Excited?? pic.twitter.com/RoZiVkQcoj — RushLane (@rushlane) February 17, 2023

Test mules have also been spied with a two tiered headlamp setup and at the rear tail-lamps connected by an LED light bar with crystal inserts. The body also receives cuts and creases on doors and fenders offering a sportier stance.

The new gen Hyundai Verna will see added driver and passenger comforts but more importantly, it gets a first in segment ADAS suite. This includes blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane change assist, driver attention alert and adaptive cruise control. It will also sport features such as ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and a panoramic sunroof.

2023 Hyundai Verna – Petrol Engines

Hyundai will be updating the engine lineup on the new gen Verna sedan with an exclusive petrol engine lineup that will be RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready. To be offered with two petrol engine options, these include a 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine offering 160 hp power and 260 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 7 speed DCT. It will also draw power via a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine capable of 113 hp power and 144 Nm torque mated to 6 speed manual or IVT gearbox.

Once launched, the new Hyundai Verna will continue its rivalry against the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Considering the feature and engine updates, the next gen Hyundai Verna will surely be priced at a premium over its current counterpart. Prices could start from Rs 10.00 lakh onwards.