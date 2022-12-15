2023 Hyundai Verna Interiors Spied – Gets Dual Screen Setup

Hyundai Verna rivals the likes of Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Virtus

Consistently ranked among the top three mid-size sedans in the country, Hyundai Verna is expected to get some major updates in its next iteration. New Verna has been spied on road tests in recent months and is expected to debut at 2023 Auto Expo. In the latest spy shots, we get a sneak peek into its interiors, thanks to automotive enthusiast Barath Kumar.

While mid-size sedan segment sales are just a fraction of SUV sales, Hyundai will still like to retain the fan following Verna has built over the years. As of now, the mid-size segment is dominated by Honda City. New-gen Honda City Hybrid variant offers a range of first-in-segment features that Hyundai will be looking to match with new Verna. Skoda Slavia is another key rival that is currently almost neck and neck with Verna in sales.

2023 Hyundai Verna Interiors Spied

Similar to other new-age Hyundai models, 2023 Verna will be based on the brand’s new design philosophy. A key update will be a sportier front grille, something similar to that of Tucson. As compared to the existing mesh-type grille, the updated grille on new Verna will have a parametric design in dark chrome finish. It will have integrated LED DRLs, LED MFR headlamps & positioning lamps.

Some of the design elements could also be borrowed from Sonata and Elantra. At rear, new Verna is expected to get split tail lamps with an interconnecting light strip. Overall, new Verna will be sharper and sportier in comparison to the current model. Dimensionally, new Verna will be largely the same. The current model is 4,440 mm long, 1,729 mm wide, 1,475 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. Rivals Honda City and Skoda Slavia are longer at 4,549 mm and 4,541 mm, respectively.

Inside, new Verna will have refreshed cockpit space, comprising updated dashboard and infotainment and instrument screens. Spy shots show the presence of dual screen setup, something we have seen in cars like Mahindra XUV700 and premium Mercedes models. More spacious interiors, especially for rear passengers, could be on the cards. Other highlights could include a new range of connectivity features.

The current model has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A range of connectivity features are available with Hyundai Blue Link connected car tech. Some new voice commands could also be added.

New Verna engine, specs

Hyundai could introduce mild-hybrid tech with new Verna. At a later stage, a plug-in hybrid version could also be considered, especially for international markets. Current Verna has three engine options, a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. The 1.5-litre petrol unit generates 115 PS of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either 6-speed manual or IVT transmission.

Verna diesel variants churn out 115 PS / 250 Nm and offer transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The turbo petrol motor generates 120 PS / 172 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DCT.

It remains to be seen if new Verna gets ADAS features. Honda City hybrid is currently the only mid-size sedan to offer ADAS. Honda City ADAS kit includes lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist and frontal collision warning.