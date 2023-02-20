2023 Hyundai Verna Official Design Sketches – Front And Side

2023 Hyundai Verna for which bookings have opened also receives a first in segment ADAS suite

The next gen Hyundai Verna is set for launch on 21st March 2023. It has been opened for bookings at dealerships and via the company website at Rs 25,000. It will receive a complete design revamp. First official sketches of the new Verna have been revealed, giving us a closer look.

Developed on the lines of Hyundai’s Global Design Identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA exemplifies a futuristic and ferocious appeal. Building on the synergies of parametric design language, the façade of the new VERNA features aerodynamic and sleek proportions, albeit while presenting a distinctly futuristic appeal.

2023 Hyundai Verna Official Design Sketches

The silhouette of the all-new VERNA showcases this sedan’s iconic identity. The 6th Generation VERNA is characterized by chiseled surfaces which give it a bold and contemporary new look. A distinctive fast-back side profile with high quality elements and details, personify the futuristic demeanor of the 2023 VERNA.

In the front there is a horizontal light bar across its width in the front with LED DRLs. A longer wheelbase will relate to increased cabin space. The new Verna will be seen with a sunroof, ventilated seating, digital driver display system.

Feature updates will include ADAS which will be a first in segment feature. ADAS will offer safety features like blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane change assist, driver attention alert and adaptive cruise control, etc.

The new 2023 Hyundai Verna will be presented in variants of EX, S, SX and SX (O). It will get a Sensuous Sportiness design theme. Colour options on offer are 7 monotone schemes of Atlas White, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Abyss Black, Tellurian Brown and Starry Night. There will also be 2 dual tones of Fiery Red with Abyss Black and Atlas White with Abyss Black.

2023 Hyundai Verna Facelift -Engine Lineup

The new gen Hyundai Verna will get an exclusive petrol engine lineup that will comply with RDE and E20 fuel norms. The 1.5 liter turbo petrol unit will make 160 hp power and 260 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 7 speed DCT while the 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine will offer 113 hp power and 144 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual and IVT gearbox.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, we are glad to showcase design renders and direction of the all-new Hyundai VERNA. With the introduction of this futuristic and ferocious sedan, we are aiming to elevate customer experiences and rejuvenate interest in this segment. Through its dynamic proportions and distinctive parametric motifs, the all-new Hyundai VERNA will define new aspirations and pave the way for futuristic experiences.”