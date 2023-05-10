2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Panoramic Sunroof Spied – Launch Soon

Kia Seltos facelift will inherit the same 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel from current model and get new 1.5L turbo petrol from Carens

Kia made its India debut with the launch of Seltos in 2019. Since then, it has not received any major updates. Fast forwarding to 2023, Kia is getting ready to launch facelifted Seltos. It has already been spied on test in India multiple times. But as it has been wearing camouflage, design details of India-spec Seltos facelift are still under the wraps.

Yes, Seltos facelift has been launched in South Korea and the USA. But Indian Seltos facelift will wear a different design, as has been noticed in the spy shots. Now, yet another set of 2023 Seltos spy shots confirm a new detail, one which has been most awaited. Panoramic Sunroof.

2023 Kia Seltos Panoramic Sunroof Confirmed – Spied

Yes. 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will get Panoramic Sunroof in India. This has now been confirmed via exclusive spy shots shared by automotive enthusiast Anvish. Ever since its launch in 2019, Seltos buyers have been wanting a panoramic sunroof. But all these years, it only came with a single pane sunroof.

Kia Seltos not getting a panoramic sunroof was even more surprising when you consider the fact that its sibling, Hyundai Creta comes with a panoramic sunroof. With the launch of panoramic sunroof option with Seltos, Kia is likely to see a boost in their Seltos sales figures. This was much needed as Maruti Grand Vitara has been eating into their market share.

Upgraded and more premium design, overhauled features list and rejigged variants lineup are expected from Seltos facelift. Kia will retain the overall silhouette. Changes are likely to be evolutionary. In this sense, the new design elements will not redefine Seltos. Instead, they will establish iterative changes that will still be recognisable as Seltos.

Design Updates, New Features, More Power

Front grille will be larger and slightly redesigned. India-spec Seltos will get ADAS as recent test mules in Hyderabad donned a bumper-mounted radar module. At the rear, it will get a different tail light as opposed to global model. 2023 Seltos top variants with 1.5L turbo petrol will get dual exhausts. Recent spy shots reveal cameras on ORVMs enabling 360-degree camera and blindspot assistance with feed on driver’s display.

Speaking of the 1.5L turbo petrol, Kia is currently offering it in Carens alone. This engine promises exhilarating performance with 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque. This engine will also make its way to Seltos 2023 facelift. It could be offered with 7 DCT auto as well as 6 speed MT. Other powertrain options include 1.5L NA petrol and the good ol’ 1.5L diesel.

Kia will overhaul Seltos’ features list to make it more premium. For starters, it will get a 10.25” infotainment screen, automatic climate control, cruise control, LED headlights, powered and ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, a digital driver’s screen, 360-degree camera, ADAS, panoramic sunroof and more. When launched, it will take on Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta and MG Astor. Kia is likely to launch 2023 Seltos around the festive season. Prices of 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will be in a similar range as current Seltos. Top end variants might get more expensive, thanks to features like ADAS and panoramic sunroof.