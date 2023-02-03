2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Spied In Hyderabad – Launch Nears

Seltos facelift is sportier, packs in a range of new features and promises enhanced driving dynamics with upgraded engine

One of the popular compact SUVs in the country, Kia Seltos is facing tough competition from new rivals Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota HyRyder. Vitara has already raced ahead of Seltos and HyRyder also appears to be catching up.

A turnaround could be possible with Seltos facelift, which is expected to launch soon in India. The facelifted version is already available in select international markets such as South Korea. It was expected that Kia will showcase Seltos facelift at 2023 Auto Expo. But that did not materialize. Seltos facelift will most likely debut before RDE emission norms kick in from April.

Seltos facelift styling, features

Ahead of launch, 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been spied testing in Hyderabad. Spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Shiva Gandhamalla. Seltos facelift has upped the razzmatazz with changes to the front grille, headlamps, LED DRLs and fog lamp housing.

The styling is sharp, crisp and one that instantly develops a strong liking for the SUV. All the components are chiselled to perfection and seamlessly integrated across the curvy body panelling. The oomph factor has been further enhanced with new colour options of Pluton Blue, Fusion Black and Valais Green.

Side profile has been enhanced with body coloured door handles and a new quirky set of alloy wheels. At rear, Seltos facelift has LED light bar, refreshed tail lamps and a more prominent bumper. Panoramic sunroof is another key upgrade for the SUV. In its facelifted avatar, Seltos will probably be rated as the most good-looking compact SUV.

Inside, Seltos facelift gets a new dashboard based on minimalistic design principles. It offers a decluttered look, whereas its curvy, slender design maximizes the sense of available space. The dual digital screens are now merged into a single large panoramic display. It comprises a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Another key upgrade is the electronic rotary gear knob, which works to enhance the SUV’s premium profile.

Seltos facelift to get ADAS

Safety has been enhanced with new driver-assist features such as blind spot collision warning and speed limit assist and warning. Changes have been introduced to forward collision avoidance assist system to include pedestrian and cyclist detection. Other ADAS features available with international-spec Seltos include lane departure warning, lane departure steering assist, lane centring steering and autonomous emergency braking.

Other features available with Kia Seltos facelift include navigation-based smart cruise control, highway driving assistance, surround view monitor, automatic high beams and remote smart parking assist. Standard safety features include front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, front and rear parking sensors and camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

India-spec Seltos facelift will have a new 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol motor that will be replacing the existing 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The new turbo petrol motor makes 158 bhp and 260 Nm. The other two engine options of 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre diesel will be same as earlier.