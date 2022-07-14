2023 Kia Seltos Facelift White Colour – Interiors, Exteriors Detailed

Kia Seltos Facelift comes with subtle design changes to keep the product looking fresh

Seltos is the car that launched Kia as a mainstream automobile manufacturer in India. It is a Badass product that looked like nothing that was ever on sale in India. Kia debuted this winning formula in India first. After India launch, it was launched in multiple global markets.

Ever since its launch, we have only seen an X Line variant addition. C-segment SUV space is heating up with new entrants in the form of German duo VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and from Dragon land, MG Astor. And upcoming SUV duo from Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, HyRyder and Grand Vitara, with hybrid tech and AWD, are expected to rattle the competition.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift

We had seen test mules in Europe and also in India too. And now, Kia has lifted the curtains and revealed Seltos Facelift in its entirety. It has made its first public debut in South Korea today. New Seltos Facelift will retain overall silhouette of the outgoing car. But will give it subtle changes at front and rear so that it is easily distinguishable from the model it replaces.

At front, it gets a new fascia that has a bigger air dam, revised headlights and LED DRLs. It also has a new Tiger-nose grille design. Bull bar-like faux skid plate design has been replaced with a horn-like design inspired by Sonet SUV. The bottom part of front bumper housing the LED cube effect fog lamps have been redesigned too and is cleaner than before which had aggressive cuts and indents.

At the rear, design changes are subtle, yet noticeable at first glance. A chrome strip that housed a Kia logo in the middle splitting both tail lamps, is gone. In that spot, we can see LED light bars that extend from either LED tail-lamps till they meet Kia logo in between. This makes it look fresher and a revised bumper radiates the same too. Other changes on the outside are new alloy wheel design trying to mimic a star shape.

Interiors & Engines

On the inside, Kia Seltos Facelift retains the overall interior and dash layout of the model it is replacing. The facelifted model gets a few upgrades like a fully-digital driver’s instrument cluster. We get new upholstery choices too. Kia also offers 6 airbags as standard on the Seltos Facelift just as it did with Carens MPV.

In the official images, we can see the global-spec Seltos with a sporty black interior with red accents and dual-tone black and beige upholstery choices. Take a look at the detailed walkaround of new 2023 Seltos, in the video below by BPD.

Mechanically, Kia Seltos Facelift is identical to the outgoing model. It is not a bad thing as the engine choices offered with Seltos were very decent. We get a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine making 113 bhp and 144 Nm coupled with either a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, or a CVT. Seltos also gets a 1.4L turbo-petrol option generating 138 bhp and 242 Nm coupled with either a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Lastly, we have the 1.5L diesel engine making 113 bhp and 250 Nm coupled with either a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Speaking about new features, expect the 2023 Seltos to feature ADAS enabled features as well as a panoramic sunroof. It will get added voice and internet connected features as well. Kia can’t get a free hand when loading their products with features because Hyundai always positions itself above Kia and below Genesis.

Seltos competes with segment leader Hyundai Creta and others like VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota HyRyder. India debut of the new Kia Seltos is expected to take place at the 2023 Auto Expo in Jan next year. Launch will follow in a few weeks post debut.

