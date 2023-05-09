2023 Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition Launch Price Rs 11.85 L – New Features

Based on the HTX variant, Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition focuses primarily on cosmetic touch-ups on the outside

Sonet variants are available across Tech-Line, GT-Line and X-Line trims. Each of these make use of some unique styling elements, allowing users to achieve a certain level of differentiation. Adding to the options already available, Kia has now introduced a new Sonet Aurochs Edition (HTX AE).

With the new variant, Sonet Tech-Line range now has a total of 6 variants. Sonet Aurochs Edition is positioned between the HTX and HTX+ variants. It is Rs 40k costlier than Sonet HTX, while being Rs 90k cheaper than Sonet HTX+ variant.

Sonet Aurochs Edition – what’s new

Sonet Aurochs Edition derives its name from the aurochs cattle species. Although extinct now, the aurochs were one of the largest herbivores to have walked the planet. With shoulder height reaching up to 180 cm, it is easy to visualize their massive size and brute strength. The aurochs also had large horns. These details have been the inspiration for the overall styling of Sonet Aurochs Edition.

As compared to the HTX variant, the new Sonet Aurochs Edition gets tangerine treatment on the front grille, front and rear skid plates and on the doors. The grille also has the Aurochs Edition emblem. Skid plates have contrasting dual-tone shade, which further enhances the SUV’s street presence.

A similar treatment has been given to the side body cladding as well. Overall, the cosmetic touch-ups have helped achieve a more rugged profile for the SUV. Sonet Aurochs Edition is for folks who want their rides to be more exclusive and flamboyant.

It is apparent that the new updates won’t be relevant for all colour options available with Sonet Tech-Line. Sonet HTX is available in 6 monotone and 2 dual-tone colour options. In comparison, Sonet Aurochs Edition is available in only four colour options. It includes Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparking Silver and Glacier White Pearl. Sonet Aurochs Edition misses out on colour options of Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl + Aurora Black Pearl and Intense Red + Aurora Black Pearl.

Sonet Aurochs Edition – features, powertrain options

Sonet Aurochs Edition gets R16 crystal cut alloy wheels, tangerine centre wheel caps and electric sunroof. Most other features are the same as Sonet HTX variant. On the inside, some of the key highlights of Sonet Aurochs Edition include leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with Sonet logo, silver garnish on AC vents, connected infotainment and cluster design, leatherette wrapped gear knob, premium headlining, leatherette wrapped door armrest and semi-leatherette seats with silver stitching (Beige and Black).

Sonet Aurochs Edition gets the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel unit. The petrol engine generates 120 PS of max power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6iMT and 7DCT. The diesel motor makes 116 PS / 250 Nm and is mated to either 6iMT or 6AT.