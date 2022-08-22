2023 KTM Duke 200 Spied Near Pune – New Frame, Swingarm

New-gen KTM Duke 200 is expected to hit markets in India sometime next year

Earlier this year, we saw KTM launching new gen versions of their RC range of motorcycles. Now, focus is likely to shift towards the naked streetfighter body style with the Duke range expected to receive an upgrade very soon.

Test mules of the new Duke 200 have been spied near Pune. The 200cc naked streetfighter in its upcoming avatar was first spotted testing somewhere in Europe a few months ago, along with the new Duke 390.

New-Gen Duke 200 Spied- Styling Updates

By the looks of it, the new Duke 200 is expected to receive significant upgrades over its predecessor. Along with new styling elements, Duke 200 has incorporated some major changes under its skin in the form of an updated chassis and powertrain. Overall design appears to be sharper and more in line with the larger twin cylinder Dukes.

Another prominent update is a new split headlamp casing which is a stark departure from the present single unit. Also, it has been equipped with full LED internals this time unlike the ones retailed in India which get halogen headlamps. Interestingly, its tail section looks a little flatter in comparison to the present model which should make it more accessible for a pillion.

Hardware Updates

Some major changes have been made to the chassis of Duke 200 which now features a completely redesigned tubular steel space frame. The two-piece configuration of the frame has been retained but it gets additional crossbeams to make construction look more robust. The rear subframe has also been reworked and the tubular design has been replaced by a screwed-on die-cast aluminum.

It also gets a new swingarm with a new support brace that arches up and over the chain drive. Another significant change is an offset rear mono-shock which replaces the centrally mounted unit in the existing model. Additionally, the engine now sits on new cast aluminum brackets.

Powertrain Changes

Speaking of engine, the upcoming Duke 200 is expected to receive an updated heart. The single-cylinder motor gets a completely new design with a new casing which is aimed at offering a more powerful ignition as well as better fuel efficiency. The exhaust tailpipe has been shortened and though the new Duke 200 gets an underbelly exhaust, it flaunts a new muffler.

Other visible updates include new 5-spoke alloy wheels with new cast rims which appear lighter. Further, single disc brake setup on the front wheel moves from left to right side although it is clamped by similar radially mounted callipers. It will be interesting to see which changes actually trickle down to the production-spec bike when it is launched. KTM will also give new gen updates to Duke 125, Duke 250 as well as Duke 390.

