2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition Launch Price Rs 11.5 L

A combination of a ladder frame chassis and RWD offered with Bolero Neo Limited Edition is very rare in B-segment category

When Mahindra launched TUV300, some loved it for its quirkiness, while others questioned its existence. A box on wheels with an unappealing name, is what I personally thought. There was a missed opportunity by Mahindra in marketing it as a giant Kei car owing to its quirky and boxy design.

Mahindra had a change of heart when re-launching it under the Bolero brand. Instead of the TUV300 tag, it was now christened Bolero Neo. There was a negligible change in design and whatever was changed, worked its magic along with the Bolero name slapped on it. This vehicle is now slightly easier on the eyes.

Bolero Neo Limited Edition

Mahindra has now launched the Bolero Neo Limited Edition version for Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-sh). This gets an additional kit over its one below top-spec N10 variant. Standard Bolero Neo N10 already has a tonne of road presence, which is further accentuated by this Limited Edition. Mahindra is offering a slew of exterior updates and interior features making this vehicle more appealing than before.

On the exterior front, Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition gets roof racks making it even taller. The spare-wheel cover at the back gets a new Deep Silver shade. This complements its set of fog lamps, and LED DRLs integrated into headlights. Alloy wheels are still the same. Interior updates and feature additions are a lot more extensive than exterior ones.

First thing that greets you on the inside is dual-tone faux leather upholstery. Bolero Neo Limited Edition based on N10 variant comes with adjustable lumbar support for front seats, front and rear armrests, cruise control, connected car tech, height adjustment for driver’s seat and a lot more.

Limited Edition is based on N10 trim which is priced at Rs. 11.21 lakh (ex-sh). For Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-sh) for Limited Edition, the price increment of Rs. 28K is applied for the additional stuff it offers over N10 variant and still sits below N10 (O) variant priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-sh).

2023 Bolero Specs

No matter which variant you choose, Mahindra is offering a robust ladder frame chassis feeling rugged and built to last. A 1.5L 3-cylinder turbo diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission is offered as standard. Bolero Neo still falls under sub 4m category and enjoys the tax benefits. It is still some of the few vehicles offering a RWD layout.

This engine is different to the 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine that was recently plonked into the Thar. Bolero Neo makes 100 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque. Mahindra only offers a 5-speed MT, while TUV300 used to get AMT as well.