2023 Mahindra Thar 4x2 1.5 L Spied

Existing Mahindra Thar comes with a 2.0L petrol (150 bhp / 300 Nm) and a 2.2L diesel (130 bhp / 300 Nm), coupled to MT or AT options

Ever heard of a Thar 4X2 variant before? Sounds a little wrong, doesn’t it? A tough, lifestyle-oriented off-roader should come with 4X4 as standard, right? And how do you feel about a Thar with a smaller 1.5L engine? We mention them because they’re set to soon become a reality.

When Mahindra reinvented Thar in 2020, it came with 4X4 as standard fitment along with a mechanically lockable rear differential, irrespective of engine or gearbox combo. Come Dec 2022, Mahindra has axed mechanically lockable rear differential for all trims, except the top-spec LX trim. And there is more.

2023 Mahindra Thar 4×2 Diesel 1.5 L

Ahead of 5-door Thar launch, there is a new development where Mahindra is taking off 4X4 from Thar as standard fitment and plonking XUV300’s 1.5L diesel engine in it. Yes, Thar is getting a 4X2 drivetrain and a smaller engine. This is a big step forward by Mahindra, especially when competition is going to come from Maruti, when they launch Jimny. Detailed first look video has now been shared by sansCARi sumit.

Even though the idea of a Thar 4X2 variant sounds uninspiring for enthusiasts, it has been done before. Previous generation Thar came with an option to choose between a less powerful DI engine and a CRDe engine. While CRDe variants came with a 4X4 transfer case as standard, DI variants were offered with a 4X2 option as well.

Not every Thar buyer needs off-road hardware. Most of the Thar owners are likely to keep it as a prized possession rather than a thrash-able off-road machine. In most of these cases, style is the deciding factor rather than substance and off-roading prowess.

Offering Thar at a lower price point would draw in more customers as Maruti Suzuki Jimny launch is right around the corner. Jimny is likely to undercut Thar by a significant margin owing to its smaller size and smaller engine. With the 1.5L diesel engine, Thar will fall into B-segment as it is under 4m in length. Thar 4X2 variant with 2.0L turbo petrol will diversify the lineup to attract more buyers as well.

Thar 4X2 variant with 2.0L petrol might cost around Rs. 1 lakh less than its 4X4 counterpart. The Thar 1.5L diesel with 4X2 drivetrain is likely to fall under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh). The variant spotted at dealership as seen in the video, is based on the top-spec LX trim.

Specs & Features

To make a dent in upcoming Jimny’s sales, Mahindra is likely to offer 1.5L diesel 4X2 variants in both lower-spec AX trim and top-spec LX trim as well. It is not yet known if the 4X2 option will be specific to 1.5L diesel and 2.0L petrol only or will be offered with a larger 2.2L diesel engine as well. Also, it is yet to be seen if Mahindra will offer an automatic transmission with 4X2 variants.

Specs and features remain identical to outgoing model with 4X4 as standard. On the inside, the 4X4 selector is now replaced with an elongated cupholder. All the changes that were implemented with the Thar with new Twin Peaks logo that we covered in the past, prevail as is.

The 1.5L diesel engine powers XUV300 and Marazzo and makes 121 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque in Marazzo and is mated to a 6-speed MT. Thar AX Petrol MT Convertible with 4X4 starts from Rs. 13.58 lakh (ex-sh) and goes till Rs. 16.27 lakh for LX Diesel AT Hard Top with 4X4. Mahindra Thar 4X2 variant with 2.0L petrol engine might cost from Rs. 12.5 lakh (ex-sh) or even lower. Thar 1.5L diesel 4X2 prices might start below Rs. 10 lakh. Launch is likely to happen on 26th January 2023, much before Maruti Jimny launch in India.