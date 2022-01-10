2023 Mahindra Thar 5 Door Convertible Looks Promising – Renders

Mahindra has plans to launch 5 door Thar in 2023/24 – It will likely be offered with hard top as well as soft top

The Second generation Mahindra Thar had a fantastic debut. Demand for the SUV has been significantly higher than Mahindra’s current production capabilities for the model. Even after 1+ year of its launch, the Thar commands a long waiting period which runs into months. However, thanks to the craze for the product, customers are still walking into Mahindra showrooms to book their new Thar regularly.

There are no second thoughts around the fact that the second generation Thar is considerably more premium than the previous generation version. Interestingly, in this update, the Thar didn’t loose out on its true blue SUV characteristics and off-roading capabilities. However, the current generation Thar is best suited as a second or a third vehicle in a typical Indian household.

2023 Mahindra Thar 5 Door Convertible

Due to its limitation with respect to seating capacity, it cannot be considered for a Primary vehicle in most scenarios. The existing Thar comes with 3 doors and a seating capacity for 4 adults. Ingress and egress for the second row is relatively difficult and the seating space isn’t very comfortable.

To address this particular concern, Mahindra is working upon a 5 door version of the Thar. Reports suggest that this variant should come to the market in 2023/24. Recently, a spyshot of what is claimed to be an initial prototype of the 5-door Thar had also surfaced on the internet.

Going by typical Mahindra standards, it is fair to assume that Mahindra would be doing some extensive on-road testing for around an year or so, before it officially unveils the product. Hence, 2023/24 seems to be a plausible timeline for launch. Ahead of launch, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created a render of the 2023 Mahindra Thar 5 Door Convertible.

The current 3-door model measures 3985mm in length. The upcoming 5-door model will stretch way beyond the 4m mark and will open up space for the second row. We believe that the seating space in the larger Thar will be sufficient for it to qualify as a standard 5-seater vehicle.

With the change in dimensions, Mahindra will have to work upon retuning the suspension setup, recalibrate the brakes, update the steering setup and much more. There are also chances that the 5-door Thar might get larger wheel sizes. Both convertible and hard top variants are expected to be on offer.

Mahindra might continue with the existing powertrain on the 5-door Thar. However, to take care of the additional weight and seating capacity, Mahindra might retune its mHawk and mStallion engines for some additional power delivery.

2023 Mahindra Thar Pricing

Mahindra will be charging a pricing premium on the 5-door Thar when compared to the standard 3-door version. Hence, it is fair to expect that the pricing of the larger Thar would cost about Rs 1-2 lakh more than the 3 door Thar. The only closest competitor to this Thar would be the 5-door Gurkha, which will launch later this year.