2023 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Render In New Colour Options

Mahindra is getting ready to launch the updated XUV300 sub-compact SUV in India

The subcompact SUV space is one of the most competitive segments in the passenger vehicle space in India. Mahindra XUV300 has been a strong force in this category but it has been losing ground in terms of monthly sales volume with new entrants in this space in recent times.

Launched in February 2019, XUV300 was a very attractive offering in the sub-4 metre SUV / crossover space with fewer offerings such as Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport (now discontinued). However, with new launches of Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet and later Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, it has become very difficult to keep up with competition.

Hence, in order to keep pace with rising competition and give a fresh outlook to the SUV, Mahindra will be giving the XUV300 with a mid-cycle facelift. The company recently announced that the facelifted XUV300 will be launched in the country at the start of next year, probably between January and February 2023. This would make it an ideal time for XUV300 to receive a comprehensive update.

2023 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Render

While XUV300 is surely one of the best-looking cars in its segments, it has started to feel a little dated. Mahindra will incorporate a few styling changes to its exterior which could include redesigned headlamp and taillamp clusters with full LED internals, a larger and bolder front grille with bigger vertical chrome slats and Mahindra’s new logo.

New XUV300 facelift is expected to get a new design, inspired by the XUV700. Based on this design language, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of 2023 Mahindra XUV300 in multiple colour options.

Apart from the design changes, the upcoming XUV300 will also get a new powertrain. The compact SUV will be powered by a new 1.2-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine which pumps out 130 PS power and 230 Nm of peak torque. This engine was showcased alongside rest of the mStaillion family members including- the 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre units at the last edition of Auto Expo in 2020.

In its current iteration, Mahindra offers a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which kicks out 110 PS and 200 Nm which makes the new motor more powerful and torquier than the current unit. In addition, Mahindra could continue to offer a 1.5-litre diesel engine that pumps out 117 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both engine options are likely to be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT.

Updated Infotainment System

The cabin of XUV300 has always been well laid out with good quality materials and decent equipment. In the upcoming iteration, interiors of the subcompact SUV are expected to wear a different look with new features. The biggest update will be a new touchscreen infotainment display which will house a new software interface.

We expect the new infotainment system to offer a higher resolution and slicker graphics. It could probably borrow a few features from the Visteon-sourced AdrenoX infotainment suite offered in the more premium XUV700. The current unit offers Blue Sense Plus connected car tech. While the user interface (UI) is likely to witness a major overhaul, expecting ADAS on the subcompact SUV will be too far-fetched.

New Mahindra XUV300 Electric

Mahindra also took the opportunity to announce launch details of a fully electric version of XUV300. The battery-powered iteration of XUV300 or eXUV300 is expected to hit the Indian market by the third or fourth quarter of 2023. The homegrown automaker also announced that it will reveal its complete EV strategy in near future. Recently, a testing prototype of the electric SUV was caught on camera.