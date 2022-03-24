2023 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spied – New Turbo Petrol Engine

Mahindra is expected to launch a facelifted XUV300 by end of this year or early 2023 with a revised exterior and a new engine option

The subcompact SUV space is arguably the most sought after segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market with multiple offerings to choose from. Among various models, Mahindra retails XUV300 in this category which was perceived as a strong contender to the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon when it was launched.

However, stiff competition added with premium pricing of XUV300 did not fulfil Mahindra’s aspirations. Launched in February 2019, the homegrown carmaker is now planning to launch a facelifted XUV300 soon. A test mule of the updated XUV300 has been spied for the first time.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spied – Highlights

Only rear end of the facelifted XUV300 is seen in the latest set of spy shots. The testing prototype has been covered in a camouflage wrap from top to bottom. It is difficult to note any specific details of the prototype’s exterior but we can deduce that it could feature redesigned taillamps. From the looks of it, tailgate of the updated XUV300 also looks flatter than the current model.

Previous design renderings have shown that the upcoming iteration of XUV300 will come with a heavily redesigned front fascia which borrows inspiration from XUV700. It will feature a revised chrome slatted front grille flanked by C-shaped LED headlamp clusters on both sides with integrated LED DRLs. The grille will also feature the new Mahindra ‘Twin Peaks’ logo at its centre.

Updated Powertrain

More than its exterior appearance, major updates are expected to be made under its hood. For instance, Mahindra will be offering XUV300 a more powerful 1.2-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that can pump out 130 power and 230 Nm of peak torque. This engine made its debut in the XUV300 Sportz Concept back in the last edition of AutoExpo in 2020.

In its current iteration, Mahindra offers a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which kicks out 110 PS and 200 Nm which makes the new motor more powerful and torquier than the current unit. Mahindra is also likely to continue with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that pumps out 117 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both engine options are likely to be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT.

Upgrades Features

Interiors of XUV300 is also expected to witness a revamp with some feature upgrades in play. The most prominent update will be a new touchscreen infotainment display which will house a new software interface. The display unit could offer higher resolution and slicker graphics. It can also borrow a few features from the Visteon-sourced AdrenoX infotainment suite offered in the more premium XUV700.

Mahindra has confirmed that it will be launching XUV300 facelift in markets by Q3 or Q4 of FY 2022-23. This means the updated SUV could go on sale by the end of this year or starting of next year. The company is also preparing a fully electric version of XUV300 which could draw design similarities from XUV300 facelift. It will take on the updated Tata Nexon Electric.

