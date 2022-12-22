2023 Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Widebody Pack – Rendered

Mahindra XUV300 Widebody pack gets a ravishing electric blue paint job adorned with sporty red accents

Mahindra XUV300 has been around for a long time. With a 2,600 mm wheelbase, it has always boasted its roominess owing to its larger body cut to fit into a 4m segment. It has been well-kitted too. XUV300 boasts superior safety as well with all 4 disc brakes, 7 airbags and a 5-star crash rating.

All that is good. What if you wanted some more oomph? Mahindra has got your back in the form of XUV300 TurboSport with highest-in-segment power and torque figures. What if you wanted style to match its substance? What if you wanted more visual drama? That is where the XUV300 widebody pack rendered by Bimble Designs comes into action.

XUV300 Widebody Pack Rendered

The main attraction is its Electric Blue paint job and red highlights all around. Carbon fibre bonnet doesn’t look out of place either. In contrast with stock car, XUV300 widebody pack render packs in an all-new bumper which is a lot more sporty. It gets two massive recesses for air intake and a radiator sandwiched between them.

These recesses on either side of the lower bumper are pretty much aesthetics, though. Why, you ask? Well, if you haven’t noticed, there is an exposed turbocharger that has replaced one of its headlights. We have something similar on Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Where Dodge has used twin circular elements for headlights and one of them is a cold ram air intake to feed its massive supercharger.

It is like replacing the eyes of the car with its nostrils. This trend is very common in North America’s JDM modding culture where imports are fitted with massive turbos that replace its headlights. Common examples of this can be found on Toyota MK4 Supra and Nissan R34 GT-R. Bimble has gone for something similar as well.

Design Highlights

Other design highlights on XUV300 widebody pack render are a carbon fibre bonnet with air intakes and a massive front splitter with red highlights. Side profile is massively upgraded as well. For starters, it gets 20” or 21” alloy wheels finished in black and shod with extremely low-profile tyres. Widebody pack adds massive front and rear fenders.

Red highlights in the front splitter neatly flow into large side skirts and look very sporty as they merge into each other at the rear. Speaking of rear, it gets a reprofiled bumper and a centrally-mounted twin-tip exhaust. LED taillights get a clear lens effect which adds to its looks. Other notable additions include red ORVS, and a dual-tone roof.

Even though it offers a very impressive stance, low profile tyres and minimal space in wheel wells is not very practical, especially in India. That said, a stupendous rendering job by Bimble Design. Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport gets a 1.2L engine that makes 130 PS of max power and 230 Nm of peak torque.

This render sporting sporty attributes would come with a little more than that. Note: This is a render created by Bimble Designs and not a real product. Stock Mahindra XUV300 competes with Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the likes.

