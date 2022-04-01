2023 Maruti Baleno SUV Cross Render – Nexon Coupe Rival

Upon launch, Maruti Baleno YTB will be the first SUV/crossover to be underpinned by the Heartect platform

Maruti is developing a new SUV/crossover based on Baleno. Internally codenamed YTB, the crossover is expected to make its debut sometime next year. Meanwhile, a few digital renderings of the upcoming Baleno SUV have already gone viral on the internet.

We have got hold of another illustration, courtesy of Bimble Designs, who have created their own version of the upcoming crossover. Unlike previous versions, this digital illustration looks more butch in its appeal.

Maruti Baleno Crossover Rendered

For starters, the crossover shown in this rendition flaunts a muscular front bumper that houses a huge blacked-out air dam segregated into three sections. Gloss black inserts around fog lamps on each side give it a distinct touch. In addition, it also gets a silver trim which serves as a faux skid plate. To enhance sportiness, front grille has been blacked out along with the Suzuki logo.

The chrome surrounds encircling the grille have also blackened. Addition of roof rails has accentuated the car’s masculine appeal. Black claddings wrapped around those massive wheel arches are another significant alteration to the stock Baleno’s design.

Further, ride height of the car has been raised thanks to those huge alloy wheels which nicely fill these wheel arches. While same alloy wheel design has been used, the artist has painted them black to match with the overall sporty appeal of the car. The wheels are shod with chunkier tyres that should support off-road driving in the real world.

Despite the rendition looking extremely sporty, it is unlikely that the upcoming Baleno crossover will look anything like this. It is expected to receive a sloping Coupe-like roofline and is expected to ride only slightly higher than the regular Baleno hatchback. Although details like front grille, projector LED headlights and a reprofiled front bumper could be inspired by this illustration.

Expected Features & Engine Specs

The YTB crossover is likely to offer the same equipment as the recently launched new age Baleno. This should include creature comforts such as a Head-Up Display, a 360-degree camera, a Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech via Suzuki telematics, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers and more. Safety tech on offer will include features like six airbags, hill assist, ESP (electronic stability program), etc.

No changes are expected to be made in the powertrain department as well. Maruti Baleno Crossover is expected to be offered with a single 1.2-litre K12N naturally aspirated petrol engine that pushes out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are likely to be carried out by a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.