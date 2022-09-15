2023 Maruti Jimny 5 Door SUV Side View Spied – New Spy Shots

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the 5-door version with extended wheelbase in India next year

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the hottest and the most awaited car launches in India. It is manufactured in India and exported to global markets under Suzuki branding. But that is the 3-door variant, which will not likely be launched in India. What will be launched here is the 5-door variant.

Maruti Suzuki is strengthening its SUV portfolio in India. Earlier this year, they launched the new Brezza. Later this month they will launch Grand Vitara. Early next year, two more SUVs are expected – one is a Jimny 5-door and the other is a Baleno Cross.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Spied

Jimny is the spiritual successor of Gypsy in India. It is expected to take on the Gypsy legacy forward. Jimny has been very popular across the world owing to its small form factor, lightweight and peppy engine with 4X4. This is a perfect combination for off-roading and it does keep up with heavy-weight diesel off-roaders too.

A Jimny 5 door test mule has been once again in India. This time, giving us a better look at the side view. The test mule was wrapped completely with camouflage and as seen in spy shots, it has an extended wheelbase over the global 3-door model. Behind the front doors, we can clearly see the rear doors that are smaller in size than the front ones.

It is understandable as Jimny is not a chauffeur driven car to get large rear doors. They are for occasional use and increase practicality and versatility. The test mule also has a spare wheel at the back like the 3-door model has.

The spy shots also slightly reveal its interiors which are jam-packed with test equipment and associated wires. Amidst all that, we can see the infotainment system and it is not the same unit as seen on the global model. It is similar to the 9” freestanding unit we have recently seen on Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Toyota HyRyder.

Specs & Launch

In India, Maruti Suzuki might also throw in a 360-degree camera, HUD and more features on Jimny that Brezza gets. Jimny is expected to get the same 1.5L K15 petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. This 4-cylinder peppy engine makes 102 bhp of power at 6000 RPM and 136.8 Nm of torque at 4400 RPM. The test mule also had a gear lever that looked like it belonged on an automatic variant suggesting to us that Jimny might get the new 6-speed automatic transmission too.

Jimny is inspired by the G-Class. From its boxy silhouette and the flashy green colour scheme, it is pretty obvious what the company was going for. But it is undeniably cute and is a very attractive proposition as a small lifestyle off-roader. It is not yet known if Jimny will get a 4X4 system like on global variants or an AWD system we find on Toyota HyRyder / Maruti Grand Vitara. When launched in India, it will compete with other lifestyle off-roaders like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. Both these vehicles are also expected to get 5-door versions soon.

