2023 Maruti Jimny Spied Testing In Leh With Grand Vitara, Thar

Jimny gets a 1.5L K15 engine making 100 bhp and 130 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a 4X4 transfer case

Maruti Suzuki is foraying into SUVs aggressively. For the company, SUVs are not uncharted waters as they had Vitara Brezza before. But Vitara Brezza aged very quickly and not in a good way. With a lack of SUVs, Maruti Suzuki could not compete in cut-throat segments like sub 4m SUVs and Compact SUVs.

Come 2022, Maruti Suzuki looks like it has changed the tide towards it in its entirety. With Brezza, the company clawed back lost grounds instantly to become the highest-selling SUV in the country. Grand Vitara is off to a favourable start with over 50,000 bookings. To double down in SUV segments, Maruti has two more products planned.

One is Baleno Cross, a crossover SUV which will be based on Baleno premium hatchback. Baleno is currently the highest-selling 4W of any kind and a crossover will further enhance its appeal. Lastly, we have Jimny 5-door for lifestyle SUV segment. Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted testing in Leh alongside a Grand Vitara. Let’s take a look.

2023 Jimny Spied Testing In Leh

Jimny seems to be launching in a 5-door guise only. We say this because all the test mules that we have spotted so far, are donning 5-doors. Maruti is likely to consider offering a 3-door version at a later date if enough demand is garnered. Coming to the heart of the matter, Jimny is spotted testing again. Only this time, alongside a Grand Vitara and a Mahindra Thar.

Both of them don a red number plate. Grand Vitara was launched recently for Rs. 10.45 lakh. Despite being launched, Grand Vitara testing continues which suggests that Maruti is testing new components for feasibility. We don’t know what the company is working on right now.

Coming to Jimny spotted testing, it has the same overall design language as the global Suzuki Jimny. Design is heavily inspired by Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV. So much so, that a bloke in England has created a replica of Brabus G63 AMG and at first glance, it looks starkly similar. Globally, Jimny is also being tested with 5-doors.

Specs & Launch

Jimny seems to have most of its work cut out despite its arch-rivals Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha also spawning 5-door versions. We say this because Jimny is the smallest of the bunch and with heavy localization, we can expect competitive pricing. In terms of features, Jimny doesn’t get many. However, that might turn into an advantage for Jimny when launched.

Upcoming Maruti Jimny spied testing in Leh Spy video – richtorque pic.twitter.com/n83LiQWALU — RushLane (@rushlane) October 1, 2022

Jimny is powered by a 1.5L K15 engine that makes 100 bhp and 130 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Globally, Jimny is offered with a 4X4 system which comes with a low-range transfer case as well. But in India, we can expect the same 4WD system that is offered with Grand Vitara. Global Jimny gets a 7” touchscreen display which can be replaced with a 9” freestanding unit in India. We can witness the launch sometime in 2023. In the same vicinity, Mahindra Thar 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door are also likely to launch.

