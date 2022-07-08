2023 Maruti S Presso Facelift Inspired By New Brezza – Render

Referred to as a Mini SUV, Maruti S-Presso has emerged as a popular small car in domestic as well as export markets

Launched in 2019, S-Presso is preferred for its dominating street presence, peppy performance and affordable pricing. In its first year of launch, the small car had registered sales of more than 75,000 units. It continues to register consistent sales numbers even today. It is exported to various countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

S-Presso is expected to get a facelift in 2023, wherein it will have updated styling and some new features. To get a feel of how it will look, SRK Designs has come up with a digital render of 2023 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso facelift.

2023 S-Presso facelift features

Updates to 2023 S-Presso facelift are in line with new design aesthetics used for new Brezza. The studded chrome grille seen on current S-Presso has been replaced with a sleeker unit that looks familiar to the one used with new Brezza. Headlamps have been shifted down and get a new design and casing. The facelift gets sleek LED DRLs mounted alongside the front grille.

Bumper design has been updated with a new, rugged faux skid plate. Air dam meshing comes in a closely knit package that looks a lot sportier in comparison to that of current model. On the sides, S-Presso facelift gets fender cladding in black shade, body side moulding, blacked-out rear view mirrors and new set of alloy wheels in dual-tone finish. The pillars and roof have been blacked-out, which further enhances the SUV’s sporty profile.

While this render focuses on exteriors, it is likely that 2023 S-Presso facelift will get some updates on the inside as well. It could get an updated dash, floating touchscreen, new upholstery, etc. In its current form, S-Presso has features such as high seating for a commanding drive view, coloured centre garnish, remote keyless entry, internally adjustable ORVMs, 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and steering mounted audio and voice control.

2023 S-Presso facelift specs

In terms of performance, S-Presso 2023 facelift will continue with the existing 1.0-litre petrol motor. It generates 67 hp of max power at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and AGS. S-Presso is also offered with CNG option, wherein power and torque are 58 hp and 78 Nm. S-Presso CNG is available with only 5-speed manual transmission.

In terms of safety, S-Presso facelift will be getting 6-airbags. This is as per the government’s push for making 6-airbags as standard for all cars in the country. Other safety features will be largely the same as current model. Safety kit onboard S-Presso includes reverse parking sensors, speed alert system, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder, pedestrian protection, immobilizer and speed sensitive auto door lock.

It is possible that S-Presso facelift could get a higher safety rating in NCAP crash test. The one tested in 2020 by Global NCAP had 0-star safety rating. More recently, S-Presso tested in South Africa had received 3-star safety rating.