2023 Maruti Swift Side View Detailed Via New Render – Looks Sharp

When launched in India, 4th Gen Swift is likely to retain 3rd gen’s 1.2L K12 4-cylinder engine that gets Dual Jet and Dual VVT tech

One of the best selling cars in India, Swift is getting ready to get an update. And that too a big one. Currently on test in multiple countries around the world, debut is expected later this year. While India launch is expected sometime next year.

Though sold in many countries around the world, India is the largest consumer of Swift. More than 50% of Swift’s global sales come from India. This makes it important for Suzuki to note the demands of their customers in India, while developing the new gen Swift. Ahead of official debut, a digital render of the new gen Swift hatchback has been shared by Motor1.

New Gen Maruti Swift Render

From the looks of it, Suzuki has steered clear by not making significant changes over 3rd gen Swift. This might be in an attempt to retain its familiarity. Since its inception, Swift has grown in proportions slightly to compete with evolving competition. The latest render does give a clear look at the side profile.

With 4th gen Swift, we can expect a slight increase in dimensions which might extract slightly more space on the inside. Front fascia will see the most distinct change with an even larger grille which is expanding with every generation. Front fascia is now slightly angular and has a lot of straight lines. This is a slight departure from Swift’s usual rounded appeal.

This doesn’t look bad, just different. Mature, if you will. Headlights are now slightly larger as well. Wheels are not new at all. In fact, these wheels used to be on offer in India with 3rd gen Swift. The render gets a dual-tone treatment to spruce things up as well. This render has been created in accordance with 4th gen Swift spy shots.

Specs & Features

Speculations suggest that new Swift will be based on a modified version of HEARTECT platform. Globally, Suzuki is likely to equip it with a 1.4L turbo petrol option or even a hybrid powertrain, now that Suzuki has partnered up with Toyota for sharing technology. In India, we haven’t yet spotted a test mule of 4th gen Swift.

When launched in India, 4th Gen Swift is likely to retain 3rd gen’s 1.2L K12 4-cylinder engine that gets Dual Jet and Dual VVT tech. This engine makes 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque and is quite peppy and frugal at the same time. These attributes are likely to be retained.

Maruti Suzuki can offer a 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine on a special edition of sorts. Upcoming Baleno Cross is rumoured to get this engine. Some of Baleno’s features like HUD, 360-degree camera, and a free-standing 9” touchscreen are likely to be trickled down on 4th gen Swift. It rivals Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago and the likes. A launch is expected in 2023, with a debut at the Auto Expo in Jan.

Source