Okhi-90 Electric Scooter Upgrades – Smart Display, Smooth Navigation

Okhi-90 Electric Scooter Upgrades – Precision and Performance, an Encoder-Based Motor System

Okinawa Autotech Okhi-90 electric scooter is now available with a bouquet of upgrades. Okhi-90 complies with the AIS-156 Amendment 3 battery pack standards, ensuring safety and reliability. The inclusion of an encoder-based motor system allows for precise positioning and significantly improves the overall driving quality. This provides riders with a smoother and more enjoyable experience on the road.

Okhi-90’s coloured digital speedometer displays the current speed, and also serves as a built-in navigation system. This convenient addition eliminates the need for riders to rely on separate navigation devices. Furthermore, Bluetooth connectivity enables seamless integration with mobile devices, enabling riders to receive call and notification alerts directly on the scooter’s display.

Enhanced Seat, Suspension, and Entertainment of Okhi-90

The inclusion of a time display and music notifications further enhances the convenience factor, allowing riders to stay connected and entertained while on the go. Additionally, the Okhi-90’s mobile app connectivity provides real-time monitoring of the battery state of charge (SOC), speed, and on/off notifications.

Okhi-90 electric scooter upgrades also include seat updates to provide superior comfort, with a wider and longer design. This thoughtful enhancement ensures a more relaxed and enjoyable riding experience. Suspension system has also been optimised, featuring a hydraulic telescopic setup at the front and a double shocker with dual-tube tech suspension at the rear. This advanced suspension configuration effectively absorbs road imperfections, further improving the overall ride quality.

175mm Ground Clearance for Smooth Rides – Okhi-90 Electric Scooter Upgrades

With a ground clearance of 175 mm, the Okhi-90 offers enhanced manoeuvrability over rough terrain and speed breakers, ensuring riders can navigate with confidence. The micro-charger with auto-cut function enables convenient charging.

Okhi-90 is equipped with an E-ABS (Electronic-Assisted Braking System) that provides regenerative braking, allowing the scooter to recover energy while braking. Upgrades contribute to a more eco-friendly ride but also enhance the scooter’s range.

Okhi-90 Electric Scooter: Upgrades for the Modern Rider

Okinawa Connect App enables smart connectivity, allowing riders to control various functions of the scooter via their mobile devices or remote key. As part of the Okhi-90 electric scooter upgrades, the scooter incorporates a reverse mode. This makes backward movement effortless, especially in tight spaces.

GPS sensing feature provides real-time positioning and turn-by-turn navigation assistance, ensuring riders never lose their way. Furthermore, an anti-theft system with vibration detection and alarm offers added security and peace of mind.