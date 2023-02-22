River Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 1.25 L – Range 120 Km

Bangalore based River EV has launched their first electric scooter today – Called Indie, the SUV of scooters

Bengaluru-based EV startup River has launched its maiden vehicle named Indie, at an asking price of Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-sh). It comes in three colours – Spring Yellow, Summer Red and Monsoon Blue. Bookings are open, deliveries are set to commence in August 2023. It is geared toward practicality as seen by its features list.

Deliveries will start in Bengaluru first and then the company intends to expand its presence in 50 cities pan India by next year. At Rs. 1.25 lakh, River Indie seems to be a fitting alternative to Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Hero Vida V1 pro, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.

Design Elements – River Indie EV

River Indie looks like a hybrid between Yamaha Neo’s EV and Yamaha BWs 125 ICE scooter. Front apron and instrument cluster reminds us of BWs 125 and twin LED headlight shape reminds us of Neo’s. There are a lot of ADV-like elements including ‘Safeguards’ (crash guards), lock-n-load panniers (up to 40L), and a provision for top-box (up to 25L).

Sleek tail lights and turn indicators are all LED. River gets clip-on handlebars too. There is a tall windscreen on offer as well, which is likely to be a part of accessories. Just like its top box, panniers and more.

River Electric Scooter gets front-set footpegs too, ensuring maximum use of floorboard. Componentry include 14” alloy wheels, 240mm and 200mm disc (front/rear), twin rear shock absorbers, front telescopic forks and more. Indie comes with CBS system and 165 mm ground clearance too.

Powertrain

River has thoughtfully offered 12L storage in the front apron and a massive 43L under-seat storage (with a light and USB port). Other elements include 90-degree valve stems for wheels, USB charging port on the handlebar, and a sturdy hook integrated into its seat.

River Indie electric scooter is offered with a large 4 kWh battery pack. A standard charger is bundled with this package, capable of 0-80% in 5 hours. The mid-mounted motor is rated at a peak power of 6.7 kW and 26 Nm. With a belt drive powering its rear wheel, Indie can sprint from 0-40 km/h in 3.9 seconds and touch 90 km/h top speed. Real-world range is pegged at 120 km.

Power is regulated via three riding modes – Eco, Ride and Rush. Rider can toggle through these modes with switchgear and is indicated in the colourful LCD dashboard. River Indie EV boasts gradability of up to 18 degrees, more than 15 degrees of Ola S1 Pro and less than 20 degrees of Ather 450X.

At Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-sh, Bengaluru), River Indie poses a unique proposition. It is backed by a 5 year / 50,000 km warranty. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Ola S1 Pro, Chetak, Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Vida V1 Pro.