2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc New Gen Spied – Walkaround Leaks

Everything about the upcoming New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 replacing the current-gen model

Royal Enfield Bullet needs no introduction in India. For many, it is not just a motorcycle, it is an emotion. And when this emotion is getting redesigned and reengineered, it is an absolute win for everyone.

The Bullet marque is so old that even the previous two generations are familiar with it. A design so timeless and beautiful, its simple curves are mind-numbing even today. And now, this timeless beauty is set to be updated by Royal Enfield to stand the test of time even further.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 New Gen – Walkaround

Ever since the first set of spy shots of the Bullet 350 surfaced on the web, a lot of interest was generated among the Indian automotive purists and enthusiasts. Now, new spy shots have arrived, thanks to Bullet Guru. Not only it has been spied, 2023 Bullet 350 has been detailed in a walkaround video.

Royal Enfield will retain the retro charm of the old motorcycle with its round headlight housing, twin pilot lights, round tail-light housing, round rear-view mirrors, and round indicators. The retro-styled handlebar is wide and gives the rider an upright riding posture.

The seat is a single-piece stepped unit like on the current-gen model and the footpegs look to be neutrally set. These features combined, give the rider a riding triangle that is comfortable for daily commutes as well as highway cruising.

Most of the parts of the New-Gen Bullet 350 are expected to be the same as that of the Meteor 350. The new J-Platform underpinning the Meteor 350, is also expected to do duties on the Bullet 350. It is a double-cradle frame with the engine as the primary stress member. The front suspension will be a telescopic unit like the current-gen model. Rear suspension will be handled by a twin shock unit.

2023 Bullet 350cc – Features and Launch

2023 Bullet 350 will ditch the old and aging UCE (Unified Construction Engine) in favour of the new 349cc J-Series engine found in the Meteor 350. The exact power and torque figures are not known. The New-Gen model may perform exactly the same as the Meteor 350 or maybe slightly detuned to fit in Royal Enfield’s product lineup below the Classic 350.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to come with more features, compared to the current-gen model. The motorcycle will get spoked wheels. Front wheel will get a disc brake while the rear gets a drum brake. Instrument cluster of the new Bullet 350 looks similar to the current-gen model.

It might miss out on the tripper navigation on the instrument cluster found on the Meteor 350. It will get single channel ABS, as seen in the current unit. Launch of the new Bullet 350 is expected early next year. It will be priced around very similar to the current Bullet prices, which is about Rs 1.5 lakh, ex-sh.