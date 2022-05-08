2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Render Based On New Spy Shots

Upon its launch, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to be a more potent rival to KTM 390 Adventure

Royal Enfield Himalayan was conceived by none other than their CEO, Siddhartha Lal. It was considered to be his brainchild, due to his love for riding motorcycles in the Himalayas. It was first showcased as a concept in 2015, and was launched in 2016. Apart from India, Himalayan is on sale in many countries around the globe

The initial years saw Royal Enfield fixing multiple issues that were reported by customers. To solve these, RE has delivered updates to the Himalayan every now and then, the latest being in 2021. With the Himalayan more or less sorted now, Royal Enfield has started work on Gen 2 Himalayan, which will be a completely different machine.

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Render

Upcoming next generation Himalayan will be powered by an all-new engine which will be more modern and powerful than the current 411cc unit. Test mules have already been spotted on a number of occasions. Based on these spy shots, design artist Pratyush Rout has created a digital rendering of the upcoming Himalayan 450. The adventure bike flaunts a fair bit of design updates, making it distinct from the current Himalayan.

2023 Himalayan 450 render portrays it as a typical adventure bike with characteristic elements like a large windscreen, a beak upfront, a tall stance and a large luggage rack at rear. It is evident that the designer has tried to retain the core Himalayan DNA, as Royal Enfield intends to. That said, there are noticeable variations that set both motorcycles apart.

For instance, it gets a reshaped fuel tank which seems to be larger than the one in the current model. Split seats have been revised and appear to be more comfortable, especially for the pillion with its flat contour. Instead of a long, upswept exhaust in chrome finish, the upcoming model will feature a short bottle exhaust finished in black.

Riding triangle appears to be slightly different from the current model and is focused on more comfort. Handlebar is taller and pulled towards the rider while footpegs are mounted centrally. Other visual highlights include a floating tail section, handguards, a redesigned rear panel, a circular headlamp and a new sleeker LED tail lamp with LED turn indicators.

Expected Features & Specs

The upcoming version of Himalayan gets completely new body panels. In terms of features, it will receive an all-new circular instrument console that is almost parallel to the front visor. Himalayan 450 is also expected to be laced with some modern gadgetry such as Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, ride-by-wire throttle and riding modes like road, off-road and rain.

Some major changes are expected under the skin. The new adventure bike will be underpinned by a trellis frame and is most likely to be lighter than the existing model. Suspension duties are expected to be carried out by new upside-down forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Brakes are expected to be larger single-disc units at both ends, likely to be aided by a switchable ABS.

The new Himalayan is expected to roll on similar 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels as before. The wheels will be wrapped by knobby dual-purpose tyres. Powering Himalayan 450 will be a brand new 450cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that could dish out around 40 bhp of peak power. This unit is expected to be paired with a 5-speed gearbox.