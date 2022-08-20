2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 450 – Side, Rear View Spied

Just like Scram 411 and its ADV sibling, Royal Enfield Scram 450 will share most of the equipment list with upcoming Himalayan 450

Launching Scram 411, a road-friendly version of Himalayan, was a good strategy to target users with limited off-roading needs. Scram 411 also works for folks who just want an adventure-style bike for their urban commutes. Another plus for Scram 411 is its affordable price in comparison to Himalayan.

As Royal Enfield is developing a more capable version of Himalayan, it is natural that its Scram version will also be launched. While Himalayan 450 will use the extra power to conquer more challenging trails, Scram 450 will utilize it for faster acceleration and higher top speeds on wide open roads. Although both bikes will have the same engine, there could be small tweaks in tuning to suit Scram 450’s urban scrambler profile.

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 450 Spied

Retro theme is clearly evident in features such as round headlamp and rear view mirrors and tear-drop shaped fuel tank. Scram 450 is likely to get a circular instrument pod. Tripper navigation could be available as an optional feature. The bike has bare minimum body panelling, which will make it lighter than Himalayan 450. It also ensures a sporty look and feel.

A test mule of Himalayan 450 spotted recently was seen with dedicated racks close to the fuel tank. In the case of Scram 450, luggage carrying equipment won’t be a standard feature. Being lighter, Scram 450 will have a higher power to weight ratio.

Even with a long wheelbase, Himalayan Scram 450 can be seen deftly negotiating the busy city streets. Making it possible are features such as low seat height and raised, pulled-back handlebars. Riding stance is quite comfortable with scooped up seat and centrally placed footpegs.

Other key features of Scram 450 include sharp turn signals, fork gaiters, telescopic forks, engine bash plate, monoshock rear suspension and sporty tail section. The bike has disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. Wide rear tyre should help improve safety at high speeds, when braking and across slippery conditions.

Scram 450 performance

Scram 450 will be utilizing the same engine as that of upcoming Himalayan 450. One of the key reasons for developing a 450cc version of Himalayan is to fix performance limitations, as pointed out by hardcore off-road enthusiasts. Himalayan 411 makes 24.3 bhp of max power and 32 Nm of peak torque, which is significantly less than KTM 390 Adventure that churns out 43.5 PS and 37 Nm. Royal Enfield will be looking to bridge this gap in performance with Himalayan 450 model.

While Himalayan 450 is expected to debut around Q1, CY23, Scram 450 will be launched a few months later. It will be more affordable, priced likely at around Rs 2.60 lakh. In comparison, Himalayan 450 could be offered at a starting price of Rs 2.80 lakh. With lower pricing, Scram 450 could miss out on features such as GPS navigation, ride-by-wire tech and ride modes. These features are likely to be offered with Himalayan 450.

1 of 2

Source