2023 SsangYong Torres SUV Launched – Price 26.9m KRW (Rs 16.2 L)

SsangYong Torres available to order in Korea – Positioned between Korando and Rexton

Having been shown a few weeks earlier, there’s now more updates on SsangYong Torres. Officially unveiled, it sits between Ssangyong Rexton and Korando. Built around multiple rectangular elements upfront, there are 6 vertical short slats along the headlight line above the regular front grille.

The bonnet is designed in sharp lifts and flats that smoothly edge into the front, just above slim LED headlights. At the bottom of the grille are large faux intakes enclosed in a multi-edged aluminum styled skid plate with flat grooves on elevated ends.

1.5l 4-cyl petrol turbocharged engine

While interior and exterior elements of the mid-sized SUV are revealed, not much has been said about the powertrains that run it. However, certification details online point to a 1.5l 4-cyl petrol turbocharged engine that returns max power of 125 kW (170 PS), and max torque of 280 Nm. This is paired with 6-speed AT and optional AWD. The engine combo is already in use in the SsangYong Korando crossover.

While Torres is expected in overseas markets, to begin with, in Korea it will be available in 4 interior colour choices. They include black, white, brown, and khaki. Exterior colour options include dual tone choices. Wheel choices include 17”, 18” alloys as standard, and 20” alloy wheels as an option.

12.3-inch infotainment system

On the inside, the digital instrument cluster is completed with a 12.3-inch infotainment system placed at the centre. Below this is a smaller touch panel with touch climate controls. Most controls are integrated in the steering wheel.

Safety features include blind-spot assist, lane keep assist, vehicle departure alert, autonomous emergency braking, and plenty of airbags. Standard features include TPMS, auto high-beam, and adaptive cruise control with stop and go. For the Korean market, the base model (T5) is offered with artificial leather upholstery, heated front seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, and auto climate control as standard. T7 top end features ambient lighting, 8-way power driver seat, heated rear seats, and ventilated front seats.

Ssangyong Torres production

The rear luggage space is split level for 703L, extendable to 839L with the luggage board removed. With the second row folded, luggage space is extended to 1,662L. Available for order in Korea, SsangYong Torres price ranges from 26,900,000 KRW (Rs 16.25 lakh) up to 30,400,000 KRW (Rs 18.37 lakh).

In a previous communication the company had announced Torres production starts in June 2022. Mahindra owned SsangYong, but it is currently up for sale. SsangYong is currently in the process of finding a new buyer.