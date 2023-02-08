2023 Suzuki Gixxer Updated – New Colours, Bluetooth, Prices

In pricing, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 competes with Yamaha R15 – It offers 94cc more displacement, 8 bhp more power and 8 Nm more torque

If there is one sub-brand in motorcycle market in India that is really underrated, it has to be Gixxer series by Suzuki. There are two body styles and two powertrain options. Permutations and combinations yield 4 different models. Gixxer and Gixxer 250 are naked street bikes, while Gixxer SF and Gixxer SF 250 are faired sport bikes.

There is a combination of factors acting against Suzuki’s Gixxer brand. Primarily being looks. There have been split opinions in the past, especially with SF models. For 2023, Suzuki updates the Gixxer lineup entirely with new colours and offers Bluetooth connectivity found on V-Strom 250SX. Will this turn out to be a game changer for Suzuki? Let’s take a look.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer Updated

For 2023, Suzuki is hoping to turn Gixxer’s sales around. Suzuki sold just 8 units of Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 combined in December 2022. Similarly priced Classic 350 probably sells more than that in 30 minutes. Even though they’re not comparable, you get the point.

In contrast, the 150cc Gixxer and Gixxer SF combined sold 649 units in Nov 2022. This is nowhere opposed to 7,427 units of R15 and 6,335 units of MT-15 sold in the same month. With MY2023, Suzuki hopes to turn that around. New colours include Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No.2 and Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue for Gixxer SF 250.

Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2 are offered for Gixxer 250 street bike. 150cc Gixxer series get Metallic Sonic Silver/ Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black. Feature addition includes Bluetooth connectivity and a fully digital instrument console.

It gets incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display and missed calls along with speed exceeding warnings, phone battery level display and the estimated time of arrival (ETA). This system is compatible with both Android and Apple devices.

Prices now start from Rs. 1,40,500 for Gixxer, Rs. 1,45,500 for Gixxer SF, Rs. 1,95,000 for Gixxer 250, Rs. 2,02,000 for Gixxer SF 250 and Rs. 2,02,500 for ECSTAR Edition named Metallic Sonic Silver/Metallic Triton Blue(prices ex-sh).

Specs & Launch

Suzuki’s baby Gixxer lineup is derived from ‘Born Of Greatness’ DNA. But it is rather surprising how looks can decide a product’s fate. Mechanically, Gixxer series is equipped with a 155cc engine making 13.41 bhp and 13.8 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Gixxer 250 series is equipped with a 249cc engine making 26.13 bhp and 22.2 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Price increment for 2023 lineup is Rs. 5,700 for Gixxer 150, Rs. 8,400 for Gixxer SF 150, Rs. 13,600 for Gixxer 250 and up to Rs. 10,400 for Gixxer SF 250 (all prices ex-sh, Delhi). It is yet to be seen how this impacts on newly launched Yamaha R15 and MT-15 lineup.