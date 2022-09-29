2023 Tata Harrier Facelift Spied – New Front, ADAS Features

Some possibilities for Harrier / Safari facelift include more premium interiors, ADAS tech and a new petrol motor

With D-segment SUV space evolving at a fast rate, it has become imperative for carmakers to introduce updates at regular intervals. Availability of new products such as XUV700 and Scorpio-N has made this space a lot more competitive.

MG Motor is also working on next-gen Hector that will be getting a large 14-inch vertically positioned touchscreen infotainment system. It will be something similar to the likes of Tesla Model S. Recent spy shots indicate that Tata Motors is also in the process of launching facelift versions of Harrier and Safari. These will be better placed to take on new and updated rivals.

2023 Tata Harrier Facelift Spied

After NCAP safety ratings for cars, ADAS tech has emerged as another desirable thing for car buyers. In D-segment SUV space, XUV700 was the first to offer ADAS features. It is possible that Tata Motors may also introduce ADAS with Harrier and Safari. The latest spy shots do show a RADAR module in the lower grille.

Introducing ADAS with Harrier/Safari should not be an issue, as Tata Motors has already launched the same tech in their CVs. Getting ADAS for Harrier/Safari will involve technology transfer and some tweaks to suit local conditions. Tata can also get advanced tech from Land Rover. In case of Discovery Sport, the driver assistance package includes features like blind spot assist, rear traffic monitor, rear collision monitor and adaptive cruise control.

In terms of cosmetic updates, the grille, headlamps, DRLs, alloy wheels and LED taillamps could have a refreshed look and feel. On the inside, Harrier facelift could get a larger touchscreen infotainment system along with an updated stereo system. In terms of safety, a key addition could be a 360 degree surround view camera. New connectivity features could be introduced with iRA connectivity platform. It is also possible that iRA, which is currently available with only top-spec variants, could be added to mid-spec variants as well.

Harrier / Safari new petrol motor?

As of now, Harrier and Safari are the only D-segment SUVs that don’t have petrol option. While diesel is usually preferred for SUVs, the thing with petrol is that it reduces acquisition cost. Petrol variants of Harrier / Safari will bring down the starting price, making the SUVs accessible to a larger consumer base.

Current starting price of Harrier is Rs 14.70 lakh for manual variant and Rs 17.40 lakh for automatic variant. Safari manual and automatic variants are available at a starting price of Rs 15.35 lakh and Rs 18.10 lakh, respectively. Harrier and Safari facelift petrol variants could be launched at a starting price of Rs 13 lakh and Rs 13.5 lakh, respectively. Both manual and automatic transmission options are likely to be offered with Harrier and Safari petrol variants.

New petrol motor for Harrier / Safari could be a 1.5-litre turbo unit. It could also be used for Tata Motors upcoming SUVs. Harrier and Safari current models have a 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor that churns out 172 bhp and 350 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

